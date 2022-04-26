Hledat v komentářích

Česká spořitelna a.s.: Zveřejnění výroční zprávy České spořitelny za rok 2021

Česká spořitelna a.s.: Zveřejnění výroční zprávy České spořitelny za rok 2021

26.04.2022 13:02
Autor: Redakce, Patria.cz

Česká spořitelna a.s.
IČ 45244782

Společnost Česká spořitelna, a.s. zveřejnila Výroční zprávu za rok 2021.

Více informací zde.

Výroční zpráva je zveřejněna také na oficiálních internetových stránkách pod odkazy:

https://www.csas.cz/cs/dokumenty-ke-stazeni#/17/Vyrocni-zpravy

https://www.csas.cz/en/documents-to-download#/37/Annual-Reports 

(komerční sdělení)

 
 


