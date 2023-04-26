Hledat v komentářích

Investiční doporučení
více...
Výsledky společností - ČR
více...
Výsledky společností - Svět
více...
IPO, M&A
více...
Týdenní přehledy
více...
 

Detail - články
RMS Mezzanine, a.s.: Částečné čerpání a splacení úvěru

RMS Mezzanine, a.s.: Částečné čerpání a splacení úvěru

26.04.2023 12:02
Autor: Redakce, Patria.cz

RMS Mezzanine, a.s.
DIČ:CZ000255

Společnost RMS Mezzanine, a.s. zveřejňuje vnitřní informaci. Více informací zde a zde.

 

(komerční sdělení)



 


Váš názor
Na tomto místě můžete zahájit diskusi. Zatím nebyl zadán žádný názor. Do diskuse mohou přispívat pouze přihlášení uživatelé (Přihlásit). Pokud nemáte účet, na který byste se mohli přihlásit, registrujte se zde.
Aktuální komentáře
26.04.2023
15:12Výsledky Microsoft: S monetizací Bing to tak horké zatím nebude  
14:21Britský regulátor zablokoval Microsoftu záměr převzít firmu Activision Blizzard
13:23Ceny plynu pro domácnosti se v pololetí v Česku zvýšily nejvíce z celé EU
13:04Medvědi a býci na Tesle a další názory na tuto společnost
12:04Microsoft dnes bude silným tahounem, optimismus však nezažehl  
12:02RMS Mezzanine, a.s.: Částečné čerpání a splacení úvěru
11:03Zítřejší výsledky Monety: Čistý zisk za první kvartál klesne o pětinu kvůli nižším výnosům  
10:59BCG: Šéfové firem ve světě hledí na letošek s mírným optimismem
10:33AQUAPALACE, a.s: Konsolidovaná výroční finanční zpráva za rok 2022
9:09Rozbřesk: ČNB “obrušuje” jestřábí rétoriku. Jsou úvahy nad růstem sazeb míněny vážně?
8:53Giganti Alphabet a Microsoft představili své výsledky a sázky na umělou inteligenci, futures jsou dnes v červeném  
8:32Alphabetu meziročně klesl čistý zisk, vyšší tržby však překonaly očekávání trhu
8:29Microsoft potěšil vyšším čistým ziskem i tržbami
8:26Dalibor Dědek: HARDWARIO urychlí vývoj Jablotronu. Spolupráce posílí jeho výsledky
6:03Nastal čas využívat volatilitu a přidávat do portfolia levnější a kvalitní akcie, domnívá se ředitelka investiční společnosti
25.04.2023
22:10Předvýsledkový úterní výprodej na Wall Street, FRC -49,4 %  
17:19Co říká cyklická část trhu o dalším vývoji?
17:03Dluhopisy dnes jedou, dolar se zvedá, akcie dál pod tlakem  
16:37WEBINÁŘ Ekonomika a trhy po bankovní krizi: Vyhlídky pro růst, inflaci i sazby. Již ve čtvrtek 27. dubna od 15:00
15:43Analytik k výsledkům General Motors: Starý dobrý a nepříliš zajímavý kvartál  

Související komentáře
Nejčtenější zprávy dne
Nejčtenější zprávy týdne
Nejdiskutovanější zprávy týdne
Kalendář událostí
ČasUdálost
American Water Works Co Inc (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Automatic Data Processing Inc (03/23 Q3, Bef-mkt)
Boeing Co/The (03/23 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Boston Scientific Corp (03/23 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Dassault Systemes SE (03/23 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Deutsche Boerse AG (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
eBay Inc (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Edwards Lifesciences Corp (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
EQT Corp (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
General Dynamics Corp (03/23 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Hess Corp (03/23 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Meta Platforms Inc (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
MTU Aero Engines AG (03/23 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Norfolk Southern Corp (03/23 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Orange SA (03/23 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Otis Worldwide Corp (03/23 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Pioneer Natural Resources Co (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
QuantumScape Corp (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Roku Inc (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
ServiceNow Inc (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Teladoc Health Inc (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Universal Music Group NV (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Varta AG (12/22 Q4, Bef-mkt)
Waste Management Inc (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Wolfspeed Inc (03/23 Q3, Aft-mkt)
7:00BE Semiconductor Industries NV (03/23 Q1)
7:30Saab AB (03/23 Q1)
8:00Assa Abloy AB (03/23 Q1)
8:00Puma SE (03/23 Q1)
9:00Iberdrola SA (03/23 Q1)
12:30Humana Inc (03/23 Q1)
13:00American Tower Corp (03/23 Q1)
13:00CME Group Inc (03/23 Q1)
14:30USA - Bilance zahr. obchodu, předb., mld. USD
14:30USA - Objednávky zboží dlouh. spotřeby, m/m
UDÁLOSTI ONLINE
Dlouhodobý ekonomický kalendář ČR
Dlouhodobý ekonomický kalendář Svět