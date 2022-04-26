Hledat v komentářích

Detail - články
Kontejnerový gigant Maersk navyšuje výhled celoročního zisku. Trh se stabilizuje až ve druhém pololetí

26.04.2022 8:46
Autor: Redakce, Patria.cz

Kontejnerový gigant A.P. Moller-Maersk navýšil svůj výhled na celoroční provozní zisk o 6 miliard dolarů a uvedl, že se vzkvétající trh s přepravou normalizuje později, než se dříve očekávalo.

Maersk očekává, že letos vykáže základní zisk EBITDA ve výši asi 30 miliard dolarů. Ještě v únoru přitom očekával přibližně 24 miliard dolarů a průměrný odhad analytiků podle průzkumu Bloomberg byl nastaven na 28,3 miliardy dolarů. Výsledky podporuje „výjimečná situace na trhu“, kdy narostly sazby za přepravu. Ty by měly zůstat vysoko i ve druhém čtvrtletí.

01

Společnost, která přepravuje zhruba jednu šestinu světových kontejnerů, uvedla, že očekává normalizaci trhu až ve druhé polovině roku. Objemy nákladní dopravy klesly v prvním čtvrtletí o 7 %, když se nadále zpožďují zásobovací linky, řekl Maersk a dodal, že problémy umožnily kontejnerovým linkám účtovat si až o 71 % vyšší sazby než o rok dříve.

Maersk nyní varuje, že globální trh s kontejnery letos klesne. Globální poptávka může podle aktuálního výhledu o 1 % klesnout nebo o 1 % vzrůst, čímž dopravce snižuje předchozí prognózu, ve které očekával růst o 2 % až 4 %. Maersk oznámí své výsledky za první čtvrtletí 4. května.

Zdroj: Bloomberg

 

