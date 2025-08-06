Hledat v komentářích

Detail - články
Stavební produkce v Česku v červnu meziročně vzrostla o 14 procent

06.08.2025 9:43
Autor: ČTK

Stavební výroba v Česku v červnu meziročně vzrostla o 14 procent. Meziroční růst zaznamenala poosmé v řadě, tempo růstu zrychlilo z květnových 11,6 procenta. Produkce v pozemním stavitelství v červnu meziročně stoupla o zhruba desetinu a v inženýrském o pětinu. Dnes o tom informoval Český statistický úřad (ČSÚ). Meziměsíčně byla stavební výroba vyšší o 2,6 procenta.

"V červnu pokračovala stavební produkce v dvouciferném růstu. Tahounem byly inženýrské stavby, ale nezaostávala ani výstavba budov," uvedl ředitel odboru statistiky zemědělství a lesnictví, průmyslu, stavebnictví a energetiky ČSÚ Radek Matějka.

Vyšší meziroční růst zaznamenala stavební výroba naposledy v březnu 2022. Letos rostlo stavitelství vedle května a června dvouciferným tempem ještě v březnu, tehdy to bylo o 12,5 procenta.

Produkce v pozemním stavitelství, což je stavba bytových i nebytových budov, se v červnu meziročně zvýšila o 10,3 procenta a inženýrské stavitelství, kam spadá budování silnic nebo telekomunikačních a energetických sítí, meziročně vzrostlo o 20,3 procenta.

"Orientační hodnota povolených staveb v červnu klesla o 9,5 procenta zejména na nové výstavbě. Tento pokles se odehrával spíše v segmentu velkých staveb s rozpočtem nad miliardu korun, u menších staveb klesla orientační hodnota o dvě procenta," sdělila vedoucí oddělení statistiky stavebnictví a bytové výstavby ČSÚ Petra Cuřínová.

V červnu se začalo stavět 2637 bytů, což je meziroční pokles o 2,5 procenta, naopak dokončeno bylo 3775 bytů, meziročně o dvě pětiny více.

Průměrný evidenční počet zaměstnanců ve stavebnictví se v červnu meziročně zvýšil o 0,3 procenta, jejich průměrná hrubá měsíční mzda proti loňskému červnu vzrostla o 7,9 procenta.

 

