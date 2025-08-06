Hledat v komentářích

Detail - články
Průmyslová výroba v ČR v červnu meziročně nepatrně vzrostla, hlavně díky autům

06.08.2025 9:34
Autor: ČTK

Průmyslová výroba v Česku v červnu stagnovala. Meziročně vzrostla o 0,2 procenta, zatímco v květnu stoupla o 2,2 procenta. Meziměsíčně byla nižší o 1,1 procenta. Hodnota nových zakázek ve srovnání s loňským červnem klesla o 3,3 procenta. Výsledky českého průmyslu dnes zveřejnil Český statistický úřad (ČSÚ). K nepatrnému růstu přispěla podle statistiků hlavně výroba motorových vozidel.

"Průmyslová produkce v červnu meziročně stagnovala. Mírně kladný výsledek byl podpořen zejména nárůstem ve výrobě motorových vozidel a navazujících odvětvích: výrobě pneumatik nebo elektrických zařízení," uvedl ředitel odboru statistiky zemědělství a lesnictví, průmyslu, stavebnictví a energetiky ČSÚ Radek Matějka.

Růst zaznamenaly i podniky vyrábějící výrobky určené pro stavebnictví. V záporných číslech skončila v červnu výroba elektřiny, kde se snížila produkce především v uhelných elektrárnách. Pokles pokračoval i v dalších odvětvích zpracovatelského průmyslu: v chemickém průmyslu, ve výrobě strojů a zařízení i ve výrobě oděvů, obuvi a kožedělných výrobků.

Český průmysl roste meziročně pátý měsíc po sobě. Za celé první pololetí průmyslová produkce v Česku meziročně vzrostla o 1,1 procenta, uvedl ČSÚ.

Hodnota nových zakázek v letošním červnu ve sledovaných odvětvích meziročně klesla o 3,3 procenta. Nové zakázky ze zahraničí se meziročně snížily o šest procent, zakázky z Česka naopak stouply o 1,7 procenta. Meziměsíčně byla hodnota nových zakázek nižší o 2,9 procenta.

"Hodnota nových průmyslových zakázek klesla zejména ve výrobě motorových vozidel. Pokles pokračoval v chemickém průmyslu, výrobě kovů, hutnictví a slévárenství nebo výrobě oděvů," konstatovala vedoucí oddělení statistiky průmyslu ČSÚ Veronika Doležalová. Hodnota nových zakázek se naproti tomu meziročně zvýšila ve výrobě kovových konstrukcí a kovodělných výrobků nebo produkci elektrických zařízení.

Průměrný evidenční počet zaměstnanců v průmyslu se v červnu meziročně snížil o 1,9 procenta.


