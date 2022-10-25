Hledat v komentářích

Sázky na Fed a výsledky dnes pomáhají akciím i dluhopisům

Sázky na Fed a výsledky dnes pomáhají akciím i dluhopisům

25.10.2022 17:25
Autor: Tomáš Vlk, Patria Finance

Ačkoli ranní obchodování ještě nebylo tak přesvědčivé, odpoledne zesílil pozitivní vývoj na akciích i dluhopisech. V zásadě se děje to, co jsme popisovali v dopoledním komentáři. Trhy sázejí na měkčí přístup centrálních bank, respektive na zpomalení růstu sazeb. Dnes je v tom mohla ujistit čísla ukazující pokles cen domů v USA za srpen či další propad spotřebitelské důvěry Američanů.

Krom toho jsou však stále ve hře také firemní výsledky, a ty dnes dokázaly v řadě případů příjemně překvapit. Týká se to GM nebo Coca-Coly a pod dojmem těchto zpráv se mohou zlepšovat i očekávání pro další, větší jména tohoto týdne. Po závěru reportuje Alphabet a Microsoft.

Solidní výkony dnes podávají akciové indexy v USA, kde Nasdaq roste o 1,7 pct. Dobře je na tom ale také většina Evropy, kde výrazněji zaostává pouze Londýn balancující kolem nulové změny. Velmi pozitivní je dnešek pro dluhopisy, když výnosy hlavně na delších splatnostech citelně klesají. Americký 10Y je dole o 17 bazických bodů. Dolar při lepším sentimentu vůči riziku ztrácí svůj lesk a slábne proti hlavním měnám i koruně. Eurodolar se zdola blíží paritě při aktuálních 0,9965.

Přehled kurzů nejdůležitějších měn dnes v 17:23 SEČ:
Střední Evropa kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum
CZK/EUR 24.5159 0.1592 24.5203 24.4418
CZK/USD 24.5810 -0.8451 24.8455 24.5565
HUF/EUR 412.8500 -0.2744 414.9876 410.4378
PLN/EUR 4.7646 -0.4553 4.7899 4.7605
Asie kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum
CNY/EUR 7.2487 1.0815 7.2887 7.1676
JPY/EUR 147.3670 0.1410 147.4215 146.7114
JPY/USD 147.7750 -0.8594 149.0060 147.5510
USA, Evropa kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum
GBP/EUR 0.8687 -0.7245 0.8759 0.8665
CHF/EUR 0.9921 0.4150 0.9928 0.9872
NOK/EUR 10.3529 -0.3925 10.4227 10.3341
SEK/EUR 10.9443 -0.5778 11.0310 10.9379
USD/EUR 0.9972 1.0037 0.9977 0.9850
Ostatní kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum
AUD/USD 1.5615 -1.4522 1.5863 1.5605
CAD/USD 1.3615 -0.6896 1.3748 1.3608
* vůči závěru evropského obchodování z předchozího dne

Pozn. Aktuální kurzy měn najdete v sekci Měny&Sazby - Online - Měny


 

