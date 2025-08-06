Hledat v komentářích

Detail - články
Z uhlí na data: Staré evropské elektrárny mohou dostat druhou šanci

06.08.2025 8:28
Autor: ČTK

Některé staré uhelné a plynové elektrárny v Evropě čeká nová budoucnost. Velké technologické firmy jako Microsoft a Amazon je chtějí přeměnit na datová centra. Výhodou je dostupnost elektřiny a vody, což jsou důležité zdroje pro provoz center určených pro umělou inteligenci, píše agentura Reuters.

Energetické společnosti jako francouzská Engie, německá RWE nebo italská Enel mohou díky těmto přeměnám snížit náklady na uzavření svých starých elektráren a zároveň získat výhodné dlouhodobé smlouvy na dodávky elektřiny. Pro technologické firmy zase tyto lokality představují rychlé řešení, jak získat napojení na elektrickou síť a zařízení pro chlazení vodou, což jsou dvě zásadní překážky při rozšiřování datových center pro AI.

Technologické firmy vidí v bývalých elektrárnách ideální místa pro datová centra – mají již vybudovanou infrastrukturu, včetně přístupu k vodě, možnosti rekuperace tepla a napojení na síť. Připojení k síti v Evropě může trvat i více než deset let, takže taková přestavba může urychlit celý povolovací proces a dobu výstavby. Podle firmy Synergy Research Group je v Evropě kapacita datových center stále výrazně nižší než v USA a v Asii právě kvůli pomalejšímu povolovacímu procesu.

Energetické firmy mohou buď pronajímat pozemky, nebo datová centra samy stavět a provozovat. Díky tomu získávají stabilní a dlouhodobé smlouvy na dodávky elektřiny a otevírá se jim možnost trvale výnosného podnikání. Nejde tak pro ně jen o jednorázový prodej půdy, ale o vytvoření dlouhodobého vztahu s technologickými partnery, který pomáhá snížit rizika a podpořit další investice do infrastruktury.

Datová centra představují pro energetické firmy lákavou příležitost. Mohou jim zajistit dlouhodobé smlouvy na dodávky elektřiny, které podpoří výstavbu nových obnovitelných zdrojů. Technologické firmy jsou navíc podle analytiků ochotné platit až o 20 eur (přes 490 Kč) za megawatthodinu více za nízkouhlíkovou energii. Vzhledem k obrovské spotřebě – od stovek megawattů až po gigawatt a víc – mohou tyto "zelené příplatky" přinést firmám podle výpočtu agentury Reuters navíc stovky milionů až miliardy eur.

Jednou z možností do budoucna je také vybudování tzv. energetického parku, kde je datové centrum přímo napojeno na nový obnovitelný zdroj a využívá síť jen v případě potřeby. Podle zdrojů z odvětví je to však zatím relativně nový koncept.

Většina ze 153 uhelných elektráren v EU a Británii by měla být uzavřena do roku 2038, aby byly splněny klimatické cíle. Připojí se tak ke 190 elektrárnám, které byly uzavřeny od roku 2005, ukazují údaje nevládní organizace Beyond Fossil Fuels, která vede kampaň za urychlení uzavírání uhelných elektráren.


