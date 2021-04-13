Hledat v komentářích

Detail - články
Jonas: Teslu nyní musíte vlastnit. Proč?

13.04.2021 13:08
Autor: Redakce, Patria.cz

Adam Jonas z Morgan Stanley je jedním z nejznámějších analytiků na Wall Street a na Bloomberg Markets řekl, že akcie Tesly investoři nyní prostě musí vlastnit. Podle jeho slov hovoří s řadou lidí, kteří chtějí mít v portfoliu tituly, které budou reflektovat posun k elektromobilitě. Tito lidé ale nechtějí kupovat akcie Tesly, což jim Jonas rozmlouvá. Pokud je totiž nekoupí, riskují, že „nebudou vlastnit firmu, která učiní nepotřebným vše, co tito lidé vlastní.“

Tesla se podle analytika v následujícím roce stane „infrastrukturní firmou“, která bude těžit z infrastrukturních projektů po celém světě. I proto a také díky své schopnosti dobře alokovat kapitál by měla být v investičních portfoliích. Existující automobilky nyní „všechny hovoří jako Tesla a některé z nich jsou Teslou posedlé. Když posloucháte firmy, jako je VW, získáte dojem, že neprodávají žádná auta se spalovacími motory,“ dodal Jonas s tím, že výhodou Tesly je právě její nulová angažovanost ve spalovacích motorech.

Akcie tradičních automobilek nyní mohou těžit ze svých snah o elektrifikaci a Jonas byl v této souvislosti tázán, zda není lepší vlastnit několik takových automobilek než akcie Tesly. Jonas odpověděl, že hodnota aktiv spojených s elektromobilitou může být u firem jako VW investory stále velmi podhodnocená. Jenže se přidává ještě jedna věc: Naprostá většina jejich tržeb je stále generována vozy se spalovacími motory a tato část jejich aktivit může být naopak „dramaticky přeceněná“. 

Podle Jonase tedy tradiční automobilky mohou značně těžit z posunu k elektromobilitě, k tomu se ale musí vypořádat s negativními důsledky upadajícího trhu vozů se spalovacími motory. A to je donutí k těžkým strategickým volbám. Na námitku, že přechod na elektromobilitu není otázkou krátkého období, analytik odpověděl, že stejně tak přes noc nezmizely koňské povozy či používání svíček. Šlo o procesy trvající desítky let, ale k sázkám na jejich vyústění dochází v případě elektromobility již nyní.

Jonas se domnívá, že o Tesle je dobré přemýšlet podobně jako třeba o Applu. Tedy způsobem, který nehledí jen na počty prodaných jednotek a jejich průměrnou cenu. Takové uvažování totiž vede k závěrům, že Tesla by na ospravedlnění své kapitalizace musela mít asi 70% podíl na trhu, což je nereálné a tudíž nejde o zajímavou investici. Uvažování „ve stylu Apple“ ale ukazuje, že potenciál Tesly spočívá v tom, jaké „průměrné příjmy z uživatele“ bude generovat ze základny 30 až 40 milionů prodaných vozů ke konci desetiletí.

Analytik se domnívá, že Teslu by ve skutečnosti měli analyzovat spíše lidé z oboru telekomunikací a IT a ne on, jako člověk, který se od začátku zabývá automobilkami. VW podle něj pro Teslu velkou hrozbu nepředstavuje i přesto, že nějakého úspěchu v elektromobilitě dosáhnout může. Opak ale může platit o velkých technologických firmách, které by se rozhodly pro penetraci tohoto trhu. A komplikací pro Teslu by byl i rozvoj elektromobility, který by přinesl větší zájem států a snahy o ochranu vlastního trhu a budování národních šampionů. Takovému scénáři by nahrávalo to, že z osobní dopravy se podle analytika stane utilita podobně, jako jsou telekomunikační služby. 

Na závěr rozhovoru byl Jonas tázán na dopad rostoucích výnosů obligací na hodnotu Tesly. Odpověď zněla, že dopad je bezesporu negativní, nicméně do úvahy je třeba brát i to, jak se projevuje u jiných firem. K tomu analytik dodal, že u lidí z prostředí IT a softwaru je Tesla často považována za velmi hodnotnou firmu, u lidí z prostředí tradičních automobilek je zase vnímána jako bublina a „pravda leží možná někde uprostřed“.

Zdroj: Bloomberg Markets


 
 

Váš názor
  • Přidat názor
     
    13.04.2021 14:18

    Je zvláštne, že má takéto radikálne názory niekto, kto sa prezentuje ako odborník na automobilky. Áno, Tesla vyťažila z pionierskeho prvenstva, ale tak z hľadiska výskumno-vývojových kapacít, šírky modelov, distribučnej siete, spolupráce s dodávateľmi, sa zďaleka nemôže rovnať hlavným hráčom. Plus, nemôžem si pomôcť, ale typovo/dizajnovo zaostáva a tým nemyslím len ten otrasný truck. Neviem, či stále pokračujú jej aktivity Solar Home, tam má možno viac šancí. V každom prípade ak jej bude dochádzať dych, šupne sa na trh SpaceX a zvezie sa na ďalšej hype vlne.
    Uncle_Scrooge
    • Přidat názor
      Design
      13.04.2021 16:54

      Tady mně jezdí a občas parkuje frajer v trojkové Tesle. Samozřejmě firemní s dotací. A když to člověk vidí mezi ostatními auty, tak to fakt žádná designová hitparáda není. Kdyby člověk dal vedle sebe Tesla 3 a Mazda 3 a pozval ženský, které chtějí, tak je to myslím jasné.
      Ten, který tančí s papoušky
      • Přidat názor
        Re: Design
        13.04.2021 17:01

        Na mazdu balíš asiatky ne? o))
        Velkamedvědice
        • Přidat názor
           
          13.04.2021 17:26

          Ale jedině s MX-5 :))
          Ten, který tančí s papoušky
  • Přidat názor
    Mala bublinka
    13.04.2021 13:56

    Je to prepalene, podle meho nazoru Tesla nejvic tezi z toho ze ji vede Musk, protoze on je velky marketer a dozajista i velky vizionar, a to dohromady tahne. Navic v dobe levnych penez a kombinace cinske nemoci, kdy vsichni sedi u pocitace a premysli kam s penezi ktere nemuzou byt utracene "normalne" venku. Ale ze zkusenosti z Nemeckych automotiv firem, jsem si pomerne jisty ze Volkswagen a dalsi spise drive nez pozdeji Teslu zaradi na uroven stredni az male automobilky. Restrukturalizace v nemeckych automobilkach, ale take nemene u jejich dodavatelu pokracuje, pro nektere velmi bolestne protoze elektroauto je na vyrobu mene narocne nez klasicke spalovaci. Ale toto jiz probiha asi 3 az 4 roky a zacina to se to projevovat. Az se VW, Mercedes a BMW uplne rozjedou, bude mit podle me Tesla plne ruce prace a uz to bude o opravdovych vlastnostech vyrabenych aut a ne vlastne pouze o marketingu, ale ten dela Tesla opravdu dobre.
    RAL
    • Přidat názor
      Re: Mala bublinka
      13.04.2021 14:17

      Souhlasím s tebou německý systém výroby a kvality je určitě na jiné úrovni, ale může zde být problém, že čím dál víc to bude závisle i na softwaru a tam si nejsem jistý jak jsou němci nebo japonci konkurenční.
      Apolonius
      • Přidat názor
        Re: Mala bublinka
        13.04.2021 14:53

        Tesla nemá žádný úchvatný SW a pokud jde o samořiditelnost, tak v porovnání například s MobilEye nemají nic moc navíc. Když je mlha, sníh, bouřka, ... tak stejně samořiditelnost nefunguje. A to jestli je Musk vizionář. Mě docela udivuje, že málo lidí se dívá na to, co prohlásil v minulosti. Už několik let slibuje, že na konci daného roku budou mít Level 5 autonomní řízení. Že budou mít Semi náklaďák,ˇže budou mít to a tamto .... prakticky nikdy nic nesplnili. Tak já si vizionáře nepředstavuju.
        sleeper
      • Přidat názor
         
        13.04.2021 14:23

        Jinak souhlas VW to začíná cenově drtit a kupodivu někdy vychází poměr cena výkon lépe než domácí Škoda. Asi politika koncernu.
        Apolonius
        • Přidat názor
          Apolonius
          13.04.2021 17:00

          Kromě octávky 4 řady , kde cenu už napálili, si myslím, že škoda v poměru drtivě vede.
          Velkamedvědice
    • Přidat názor
      Re: Mala bublinka
      13.04.2021 14:10

      Tak jako konstruktér spalovacích motorů bych asi byl docela na provaz, kdybych se dozvěděl, že už mne netřeba u boha Oktana a mám si vzít věci a přesunout se k elektromotorům tam, kde se dříve zabývali motorky ke stěračům.
      Ten, který tančí s papoušky
  • Přidat názor
    dot-com bubble
    13.04.2021 13:27

    Samozřejmě, akcie Tesly teď musíte vlastnit, protože jinak by se sesypalo Ponziho schema. Mimochodem doporučuju si přečíst pár analýz z doby 99' - 01', jak kdo to nekoupí za tehdejších šílených cen, tak bude litovat do konce života ... no většina společností se na stejné ceny podívala znova přinejlepším za 10 - 15 let, pokud přímo nezkrachovaly ;)
    sleeper
    • Přidat názor
      Re: dot-com bubble
      13.04.2021 18:20

      Tak porovnávat Teslu s internetovou bublinou je docela legrační. Tehdy tam bylo spousta firem, které nedělaly vůbec nic. Jen sliby investorům a jednalo se o stovky firem. Porovnávat jednu firmu a dot-com bublinu je hloupost :) Já jsem si ty roky internetového šílenství na burze zažil. Naštěstím mne to moc nestálo :) Že TESLA nebude generovat hlavní příjem z prodeje automobilů je poměrně logické. Synergie Starlink - SpaceX - Tesla je zřejmá už nyní a jen čas ukáže, jestli kvalita pro zákazníka tkví jen ve slícování dílů karoserie nebo spíše v software, bateriícha motorech ( GIGA Berlín to posune dále ). Obrovská výhoda je v síti superchargerů, ale to ocení jen člověk, který jezdil v TESLE a i v jiném EV od jiných výrobců. Výkony TESEL jsou také jinde a pro lidi, kteří třeba sedlali BMW ( jako já ), aby si užili i svižnější jízdu, je TESLA indeální "vozítko" :)
      Skladník
      • Přidat názor
         
        13.04.2021 18:26

        Jako se tak jako zeptám. Jak jako jasná synergie? Já tam teda žádnou extra synergii nevidím, když nepočítám to vystřelení auta do vesmíru.
        Ten, který tančí s papoušky
    • Přidat názor
      Re: dot-com bubble
      13.04.2021 13:55

      "The bubble in telecom was called "the biggest and fastest rise and fall in business history".[22] Partially a result of greed and excessive optimism, especially about the growth of data traffic fueled by the rise of the Internet, in the five years after the Telecommunications Act of 1996 went into effect, telecommunications equipment companies invested more than $500 billion, mostly financed with debt, into laying fiber optic cable, adding new switches, and building wireless networks.[11] In many areas, such as the Dulles Technology Corridor in Virginia, governments funded technology infrastructure and created favorable business and tax law to encourage companies to expand.[23] The growth in capacity vastly outstripped the growth in demand.[11] Spectrum auctions for 3G in the United Kingdom in April 2000, led by Chancellor of the Exchequer Gordon Brown, raised L22.5 billion.[24] In Germany, in August 2000, the auctions raised L30 billion.[25][26] A 3G spectrum auction in the United States in 1999 had to be re-run when the winners defaulted on their bids of $4 billion. The re-auction netted 10% of the original sales prices.[27][28] When financing became hard to find as the bubble burst, the high debt ratios of these companies led to bankruptcy.[29] Bond investors recovered just over 20% of their investments.[30] However, several telecom executives sold stock before the crash including Philip Anschutz, who reaped $1.9 billion, Joseph Nacchio, who reaped $248 million, and Gary Winnick, who sold $748 million worth of shares.[31]"
      Ten, který tančí s papoušky
      • Přidat názor
        Paralela
        13.04.2021 14:07

        Nevím, jak ostatní (kromě pana Jonase z MS), ale já tam vidím jasnou paralelu s Teslou a jejími akcionáři/investory. Ono je sice hezké, že po Tesle to zůstane. Stejně jako je hezké, že se před dvěma dekádami natáhla páteřní optika a spol. Akorát ta šrajtofle akcionářů je jaksi o dost chudší, že.
        Ten, který tančí s papoušky
