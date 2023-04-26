Britský regulátor zablokoval Microsoftu záměr převzít firmu Activision Blizzard

Britský antimonopolní úřad (CMA) zablokoval americké softwarové společnosti záměr převzít za 69 miliard dolarů firmu na vývoj počítačových her Blizzard. Transakce by podle něj změnila budoucnost rychle rostoucího trhu s cloudovými hrami, což by v následujících letech vedlo k omezení inovace a k menšímu výběru pro britské hráče, uvedl úřad v dnešní tiskové zprávě. Firmy se proti rozhodnutí chtějí odvolat. Akcie Acitivisionu klesají v pre-marketu přes 10 %.



Ke konečnému rozhodnutí regulační úřad došel poté, co podle něj neodstranil obavy, že spojení firem naruší hospodářskou soutěž u cloudových a konzolových her. CMA letos v únoru po hloubkovém zkoumání uvedl, že transakce by mohla podle něj oslabit "důležité soupeření" mezi konzolemi XBox od a PlayStation od společnosti a vést k vyšším cenám, snížení výběru a k omezení inovací.



Akvizici vydavatele interaktivního zábavního obsahu Blizzard společnost oznámila loni v lednu. Blizzard stojí například za hrami Call of Duty či Candy Crush. Spojení firem podle jejich představ urychlí růst herní divize . Po dokončení transakce by byl třetí největší herní firmou na světě podle výše tržeb za společnostmi Tencent a .