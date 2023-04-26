Hledat v komentářích

Detail - články
Britský regulátor zablokoval Microsoftu záměr převzít firmu Activision Blizzard

Britský regulátor zablokoval Microsoftu záměr převzít firmu Activision Blizzard

26.04.2023 14:21
Autor: ČTK

Britský antimonopolní úřad (CMA) zablokoval americké softwarové společnosti Microsoft záměr převzít za 69 miliard dolarů firmu na vývoj počítačových her Activision Blizzard. Transakce by podle něj změnila budoucnost rychle rostoucího trhu s cloudovými hrami, což by v následujících letech vedlo k omezení inovace a k menšímu výběru pro britské hráče, uvedl úřad v dnešní tiskové zprávě. Firmy se proti rozhodnutí chtějí odvolat. Akcie Acitivisionu klesají v pre-marketu přes 10 %.

Ke konečnému rozhodnutí regulační úřad došel poté, co Microsoft podle něj neodstranil obavy, že spojení firem naruší hospodářskou soutěž u cloudových a konzolových her. CMA letos v únoru po hloubkovém zkoumání uvedl, že transakce by mohla podle něj oslabit "důležité soupeření" mezi konzolemi XBox od Microsoftu a PlayStation od společnosti Sony a vést k vyšším cenám, snížení výběru a k omezení inovací.

Akvizici vydavatele interaktivního zábavního obsahu Activision Blizzard společnost Microsoft oznámila loni v lednu. Activision Blizzard stojí například za hrami Call of Duty či Candy Crush. Spojení firem podle jejich představ urychlí růst herní divize Microsoftu. Po dokončení transakce by Microsoft byl třetí největší herní firmou na světě podle výše tržeb za společnostmi Tencent a Sony.


