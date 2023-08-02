Hledat v komentářích

Investiční doporučení
více...
Výsledky společností - ČR
více...
Výsledky společností - Svět
více...
IPO, M&A
více...
Týdenní přehledy
více...
 

Detail - články  
Branislav Soták k výsledkům AMD: Dno za námi, i u ziskovosti. 4Q projasní ambice v AI

Branislav Soták k výsledkům AMD: Dno za námi, i u ziskovosti. 4Q projasní ambice v AI

02.08.2023 15:39
Autor: Branislav Soták, Patria Finance

Jednoznačný verdikt se vynáší těžce. Některé segmenty se již odrážejí od (hlubokého) dna, jiné naopak cyklicky zpomalují. Jako celek tak AMD na rozdíl od Nvidie spíše stabilizuje svůj business, než aby se vrátila k překotnému růstu minulých let.

Pokračování článku je dostupné jen klientům placených služeb Patria Plus / Investor Plus případně uživatelům platformy Patria Direct. Pokud jste klientem těchto služeb, potom je nutné se Přihlásit.

Patria Plus / Investor PlusV rámci placeného informačního servisu získáte přístup ke kompletnímu zpravodajství www.patria.cz bez jakýchkoliv omezení. Veškeré zprávy, komentáře a horké zprávy jsou zobrazovány terminálovou metodou (bez nutnosti obnovovat stránku) bez zpoždění a v plné verzi. 

Nejen zpravodajství, ale i další služby získáte v Patria Plus / Investor Plus - sms a e-mailové zpravodajství, data z finančních trhů v reálném čase, kompletní analytický servis, rozsáhlé databáze časových řad ke stažení, prognózy vývoje a valuace, ekonomické fundamenty, nástroje a kalkulátory... více


Čtěte více:

Analytik k výsledkům AMD: Trpělivost růže přináší
03.05.2023 12:12
Analytik k výsledkům AMD: Trpělivost růže přináší
Výsledky AMD (Investiční tipy) nedopadly v 1Q23 úplně špatně. Nedá se...
Ján Hladký: Microsoft a AMD vyzývají na souboj AI krále
05.05.2023 10:18
Ján Hladký: Microsoft a AMD vyzývají na souboj AI krále
Sotva den poté, co se akcie AMD prudce propadly po smíšených kvartáln...
AMD: David si našel dalšího Goliáše
14.06.2023 16:14
AMD: David si našel dalšího Goliáše
Výrobce čipů AMD včera konečně zvedl rukavici hozenou Nvidií a vstoup...
Výrobce čipů AMD překonal odhady a začal pronikat na trh AI
02.08.2023 10:04
Výrobce čipů AMD překonal odhady a začal pronikat na trh AI
Akcie společnosti Advanced Micro Devices rostly v pozdním obchodování...


Váš názor
Na tomto místě můžete zahájit diskusi. Zatím nebyl zadán žádný názor. Do diskuse mohou přispívat pouze přihlášení uživatelé (Přihlásit). Pokud nemáte účet, na který byste se mohli přihlásit, registrujte se zde.
Aktuální komentáře
02.08.2023
17:40Akcie a americké dluhopisy padají se silnými daty, plus pár poznámek k ratingu  
17:24Inverze bez recese
16:27Zrychlující se růst Indie může zaplnit mezeru v globální poptávce po komoditách, kterou zanechala zpomalující Čína
15:39Branislav Soták k výsledkům AMD: Dno za námi, i u ziskovosti. 4Q projasní ambice v AI  
15:34Čína chce regulovat "duševní opium", úder může zasáhnut giganty Tencent a ByteDance
14:21Preview k výsledkům KB za 2Q23: Očekáváme meziroční pokles zisku o 16 % vlivem vyšších provozních nákladů i růstu nákladů na financování  
13:45Divné, neužitečné, nesmyslné. Renomovaní ekonomové se pustili do rozhodnutí Fitch snížit rating USA
13:16Barclays: Evropské akcie zakončí letošek na rekordech
12:25Jak evropské firmy svými maržemi ovlivnily a ovlivňují inflaci?
11:31Zemí s nejvyšším ratingem u všech tří renomovaných agentur zbývá pouze devět
11:22Nižší americký rating rozhodil spíš akcie než dluhopisy  
11:01Americká ekonomika se vyhne recesi, obrací po Fedu také Bank of America
10:26Starbucks je v Číně na vzestupu, ale prodeje zůstávají zklamáním
10:04Výrobce čipů AMD překonal odhady a začal pronikat na trh AI
9:45Čipař Arm chce v největším letošním IPO získat až 70 miliard dolarů
9:32Firma e& koupí polovinu aktiv PPF Telecom ve čtyřech zemích za 52 mld Kč
9:05Rozbřesk: Jak ČNB může přepsat prognózu po posledních číslech za HDP?
8:57Evropa zahájí poklesem, USA ztratily nejvyšší rating od Fitch  
8:48Fitch snížil rating Spojených států z nejvyššího stupně AAA na stupeň AA+
01.08.2023
17:56Analytici k výsledkové sezóně: Rally na fundamentu založená není, je hladké přistání reálnější?  

Související komentáře
Nejčtenější zprávy dne
Nejčtenější zprávy týdne
Nejdiskutovanější zprávy týdne
Kalendář událostí
ČasUdálost
Albemarle Corp (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
ANSYS Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Arconic Corp (06/23 Q2)
Carlyle Group Inc/The (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
CVS Health Corp (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
DoorDash Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Emerson Electric Co (06/23 Q3, Bef-mkt)
Equinix Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Ferrari NV (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
FMC Corp (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/The (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Herbalife Ltd (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Johnson Controls International plc (06/23 Q3, Bef-mkt)
Kraft Heinz Co/The (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
Marathon Oil Corp (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
MetLife Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Occidental Petroleum Corp (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
PayPal Holdings Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Phillips 66 (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
Public Storage (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
QUALCOMM Inc (06/23 Q3, Aft-mkt)
Robinhood Markets Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Scorpio Tankers Inc (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
Simon Property Group Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
Yum! Brands Inc (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
7:00Siemens Healthineers AG (06/23 Q3)
7:30HUGO BOSS AG (06/23 Q2)
12:00DuPont de Nemours Inc (06/23 Q2)
12:30Humana Inc (06/23 Q2)
14:15USA - Změna zaměstnanosti (ADP)
UDÁLOSTI ONLINE
Dlouhodobý ekonomický kalendář ČR
Dlouhodobý ekonomický kalendář Svět