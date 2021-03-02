EP Infrastructure, a.s.: Povinně zveřejňovaná informace

EP Infrastructure, a.s.IČO 02413507

Společnost EP Infrastructure, a.s. obdržela 2. března 2021 prostředky z emise 10ti letého dluhopisu ve výši 500,000,000 EUR a s kupónem 1.816% p.a. Prospekt dluhopisu a další informace jsou dostupné na stránkách emitenta ZDE.

On 2 March 2021, EP Infrastructure, a.s. collected EUR 500,000,000 proceeds from the issue of a 10-year eurobond priced at 1.816% p.a. The bond prospectus and other information is available on the website of the issuer HERE.





