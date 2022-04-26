Hledat v komentářích

Investiční doporučení
více...
Výsledky společností - ČR
více...
Výsledky společností - Svět
více...
IPO, M&A
více...
Týdenní přehledy
více...
 

Detail - články  
Maersk vydal nečekaně dobrá čísla, pomalá normalizace přepravy zvedá výhled

Maersk vydal nečekaně dobrá čísla, pomalá normalizace přepravy zvedá výhled

26.04.2022 15:04
Autor: Ján Hladký, Patria Finance - Research

Globální námořní přepravce dnes publikoval nečekaně dobrá předběžná čísla za 1Q22. Tržby dosáhnou cca 19,3 mld. USD, což představuje meziroční nárůst o 55 % při konsenzu 18,6 mld.

Pokračování článku je dostupné jen klientům placených služeb Patria Plus / Investor Plus případně uživatelům platformy Patria Direct. Pokud jste klientem těchto služeb, potom je nutné se Přihlásit.

Patria Plus / Investor PlusV rámci placeného informačního servisu získáte přístup ke kompletnímu zpravodajství www.patria.cz bez jakýchkoliv omezení. Veškeré zprávy, komentáře a horké zprávy jsou zobrazovány terminálovou metodou (bez nutnosti obnovovat stránku) bez zpoždění a v plné verzi. 

Nejen zpravodajství, ale i další služby získáte v Patria Plus / Investor Plus - sms a e-mailové zpravodajství, data z finančních trhů v reálném čase, kompletní analytický servis, rozsáhlé databáze časových řad ke stažení, prognózy vývoje a valuace, ekonomické fundamenty, nástroje a kalkulátory... více


Čtěte více:

Moneta rozdělí z loňského zisku dividendami 3,6 miliardy, schválila valná hromada
26.04.2022 13:10
Moneta rozdělí z loňského zisku dividendami 3,6 miliardy, schválila valná hromada
Moneta Money Bank rozdělí akcionářům dividendami 3,6 miliardy korun z...
PepsiCo díky vyšší poptávce i růstu cen navýšila čistý zisk a zlepšila výhled
26.04.2022 13:20
PepsiCo díky vyšší poptávce i růstu cen navýšila čistý zisk a zlepšila výhled
Americká nápojová společnost PepsiCo v prvním čtvrtletí zvýšila čistý ...
Po letech nízkých sazeb se banky těší z vyšších marží
26.04.2022 14:18
Po letech nízkých sazeb se banky těší z vyšších marží
Po letech nízkých či záporných úrokových sazeb dostávají evropské ba...
Maďarská centrální banka zvýšila základní úrok na 5,4 procenta
26.04.2022 14:48
Maďarská centrální banka zvýšila základní úrok na 5,4 procenta
Maďarská centrální banka dnes podle očekávání zvýšila základní úrok o...


Váš názor
Na tomto místě můžete zahájit diskusi. Zatím nebyl zadán žádný názor. Do diskuse mohou přispívat pouze přihlášení uživatelé (Přihlásit). Pokud nemáte účet, na který byste se mohli přihlásit, registrujte se zde.
Aktuální komentáře
26.04.2022
16:29Uhelná akcie, která vyrostla o 1000 procent. Podpořily ji fondy, které se hlásí k ESG
15:04Maersk vydal nečekaně dobrá čísla, pomalá normalizace přepravy zvedá výhled  
14:52Daly z Fedu: Sazby by měly na konci roku dosáhnout asi 2,5 %, několikrát porostou o 50 bazických bodů, recese nebude
14:48Maďarská centrální banka zvýšila základní úrok na 5,4 procenta
14:18Po letech nízkých sazeb se banky těší z vyšších marží
14:05Webinář Jak obchodovat s Patrií JIŽ DNES od 15:00! Ještě se můžete přihlásit!
13:20PepsiCo díky vyšší poptávce i růstu cen navýšila čistý zisk a zlepšila výhled
13:10Moneta rozdělí z loňského zisku dividendami 3,6 miliardy, schválila valná hromada
13:02Česká spořitelna a.s.: Zveřejnění výroční zprávy České spořitelny za rok 2021
12:29Odměňování akcionářů na pražské burze začíná. KB má dividendu schválenou, ČEZ to čeká  
12:27MONETA Money Bank, a.s.: Uveřejnění informace z valné hromady
12:15Komentář analytika: Hlavním zdrojem překvapení výsledků UBS opět investiční divize  
11:41VÁLKA NA UKRAJINĚ - SLEDUJEME ONLINE
11:32Evropské trhy umazávají včerejší ztráty. Americké futures jsou v mírném záporu  
11:30Akcie si dopřávají oddech, než se znovu přihlásí staré problémy  
10:47Big Tech, kdysi silný tahoun, je nyní brzdou indexu S&P 500
9:17Rozbřesk: MMF varuje před snahou lokalizovat výrobní řetězce
8:53Evropské futures míří po čínském příslibu monetární podpory výše  
8:46Kontejnerový gigant Maersk navyšuje výhled celoročního zisku. Trh se stabilizuje až ve druhém pololetí
8:14ČEZ, a.s.: Konsolidovaná zpráva o platbách orgánům správy členského státu Evropské unie nebo třetí země za rok 2021

Související komentáře
Nejčtenější zprávy dne
Nejčtenější zprávy týdne
Nejdiskutovanější zprávy týdne
Kalendář událostí
ČasUdálost
3M Co (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Alphabet Inc (03/22 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Ares Capital Corp (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Banco Santander SA (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Edwards Lifesciences Corp (03/22 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Enphase Energy Inc (03/22 Q1, Aft-mkt)
General Electric Co (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Kuehne + Nagel International AG (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Microsoft Corp (03/22 Q3, Aft-mkt)
MSCI Inc (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Novartis AG (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Orange SA (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
QuantumScape Corp (03/22 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Raytheon Technologies Corp (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Texas Instruments Inc (03/22 Q1, Aft-mkt)
UBS Group AG (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Visa Inc (03/22 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Waste Management Inc (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
6:00HSBC Holdings PLC (03/22 Q1)
7:00Randstad NV (03/22 Q1)
7:45Thule Group AB (03/22 Q1)
11:00Atlas Copco AB (03/22 Q1)
12:00Centene Corp (03/22 Q1)
12:00PepsiCo Inc (03/22 Q1)
12:00United Parcel Service Inc (03/22 Q1)
13:00Warner Bros Discovery Inc (03/22 Q1)
14:00HU - Jednání MNB, základní sazba
14:30USA - Objednávky zboží dlouh. spotřeby, m/m
16:00USA - Index spotř. důvěry Conference Board
22:00General Motors Co (03/22 Q1)
22:05Mondelez International Inc (03/22 Q1)
22:10Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (03/22 Q1)
UDÁLOSTI ONLINE
Dlouhodobý ekonomický kalendář ČR
Dlouhodobý ekonomický kalendář Svět