Novo Nordisk čelí levnější napodobenině Wegovy, Anthropic vydává novou verzi Clauda, evropské futures v záporu

06.02.2026 8:49
Autor: Adam Kahánek, Patria Finance

Výprodej na technologických akciích v USA pokračuje, přičemž spásu nepřinesl ani Amazon, který mj. překvapil plánovanými vysokými výdaji. Novo Nordisk nemá chvíli oddechu, Anthropic vydává novou verzi AI modelu a Stellantis vykáže více než 20miliardovou ztrátu.

    Hims + Hers
    06.02.2026 12:51

    Nevím proč nezasáhli dříve, je podle US práva "criminal act" a napsal jsem žádost o vyjádření jejich CEO: WARNING LETTER of September 9, 2025 to your CEO: Mr. Dudum: This letter is to advise you that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reviewed your website content at the internet address https://www.hims.com in August 2025 and has observed that your website offers various compounded drug products, including semaglutide. As described below, your claims concerning your compounded semaglutide products are false or misleading under sections 502(a) and 502(bb) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) [21 U.S.C. §§ 352(a) and 352(bb)], resulting in products being introduced or delivered for introduction into interstate commerce in violation of section 301(a) of the FDCA [21 U.S.C. § 331(a)]. ............ continues............. signed by George Tidmarsh, M.D., Ph.D. Director Center for Drug Evaluation and Research U.S. Food and Drug Administration published in https://www.fda.gov/…025
    Zdeno
    06.02.2026 9:58

    To co momentalne zacal prodavat Hims je v podstate placebo :)
    Mr
      06.02.2026 10:03

      HIMS je fakt děsná firma. Se divím, že z nich ještě všechny ty firmy nevysoudili i poslední pětník. Amerika už prostě není co bývala...
      Individualita
