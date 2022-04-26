Hledat v komentářích

Detail - články
Moneta rozdělí z loňského zisku dividendami 3,6 miliardy, schválila valná hromada

Moneta rozdělí z loňského zisku dividendami 3,6 miliardy, schválila valná hromada

26.04.2022 13:10
Autor: ČTK

Moneta Money Bank rozdělí akcionářům dividendami 3,6 miliardy korun z loňského čistého zisku, který činil zhruba 4,1 miliardy. Zbylé peníze převede banka na účet nerozděleného zisku z předchozích let. Schválila to dnes valná hromada banky. Dividenda bude činit sedm korun na akcii. Valná hromada také odsouhlasila účetní závěrku a zprávu o odměňování představenstva a dozorčí rady banky.

"Právo na dividendu budou mít ti akcionáři, kteří budou zapsáni jako akcionáři Moneta Money Bank v Centrálním depozitáři cenných papírů k rozhodnému dni 2. května 2022. Dividenda bude vyplacena akcionářům bezhotovostně dne 25. května 2022," oznámila banka v tiskové zprávě. Podle informací na webu Monety má největší podíl v bance společnost Tanemo ze skupiny PPF, a to 29,94 procenta. Následuje Raiffeisen Bank International s 6,77 procenta a společnost Chase Nominees Limited s 4,13 procenta.

Společná dividenda za předchozí roky 2019 a 2020, která byla schválena akcionáři na konci loňského roku, činila tři koruny na akcii a celkem 1,53 miliardy korun. Výplatu dividend ze zisků v letech 2019 a 2020 omezovala Česká národní banka jako součást opatření proti dopadům koronavirové krize.

Moneta Money Bank loni vzrostl čistý zisk podle předchozích informací meziročně zhruba o polovinu. Přispěly k tomu podle banky vyšší čistý úrokový výnos, stabilní provozní náklady a nižší náklady na riziko. "Výhled do roku 2022 je optimistický. V letošním roce cílíme na minimální čistý zisk 4,4 miliardy ," řekl v únoru generální ředitel Monety Tomáš Spurný.

Dnešní valné hromady se zúčastnili akcionáři držící přes 60 procent akcií s oprávněním k hlasování. Valná hromada tak byla podle banky usnášeníschopná. Kromě rozdělení zisku akcionáři schválili rovněž konsolidovanou i individuální účetní uzávěrku za rok 2021 a návrh na auditora banky pro letošní rok, kterým bude společnost Deloitte.

Moneta Money Bank je jednou z největších firem obchodovaných na pražské burze. Akcionáři banky loni v prosinci odsouhlasili spojení Monety s bankovní částí skupiny PPF, čímž vznikne podle počtu klientů třetí největší banka na českém trhu po České spořitelně a ČSOB.

 

Odměňování akcionářů na pražské burze začíná. KB má dividendu schválenou, ČEZ to čeká
26.04.2022 12:29
Odměňování akcionářů na pražské burze začíná. KB má dividendu schválenou, ČEZ to čeká
Jak firmy s akciemi na prestižním trhu pražské burzy odmění svoje podí...
Webinář Jak obchodovat s Patrií JIŽ DNES od 15:00! Ještě se můžete přihlásit!
26.04.2022 12:06
Webinář Jak obchodovat s Patrií JIŽ DNES od 15:00! Ještě se můžete přihlásit!
Začínáte s námi obchodovat? Pak je tento webinář určen přímo Vám. Pomů...
Kontejnerový gigant Maersk navyšuje výhled celoročního zisku. Trh se stabilizuje až ve druhém pololetí
26.04.2022 8:46
Kontejnerový gigant Maersk navyšuje výhled celoročního zisku. Trh se stabilizuje až ve druhém pololetí
Kontejnerový gigant A.P. Moller-Maersk navýšil svůj výhled na celoročn...
Evropské futures míří po čínském příslibu monetární podpory výše
26.04.2022 8:53
Evropské futures míří po čínském příslibu monetární podpory výše
Futures na hlavní evropské akciové burzy míří nahoru. Čína přišla se s...
Rozbřesk: MMF varuje před snahou lokalizovat výrobní řetězce
26.04.2022 9:17
Rozbřesk: MMF varuje před snahou lokalizovat výrobní řetězce
Pokračující dozvuky pandemie COVID 19 a ruská invaze na Ukrajinu udržu...
Akcie si dopřávají oddech, než se znovu přihlásí staré problémy
26.04.2022 11:30
Akcie si dopřávají oddech, než se znovu přihlásí staré problémy
Už včera v americkém obchodování se akcie dokázaly zvednout a trochu k...
Komentář analytika: Hlavním zdrojem překvapení výsledků UBS opět investiční divize
26.04.2022 12:15
Komentář analytika: Hlavním zdrojem překvapení výsledků UBS opět investiční divize
Investiční divize popohnala příjmy k 7% meziročnímu růstu na 9,4 mld. ...


26.04.2022
13:20PepsiCo díky vyšší poptávce i růstu cen navýšila čistý zisk a zlepšila výhled
13:10Moneta rozdělí z loňského zisku dividendami 3,6 miliardy, schválila valná hromada
13:02Česká spořitelna a.s.: Zveřejnění výroční zprávy České spořitelny za rok 2021
12:29Odměňování akcionářů na pražské burze začíná. KB má dividendu schválenou, ČEZ to čeká  
12:27MONETA Money Bank, a.s.: Uveřejnění informace z valné hromady
12:15Komentář analytika: Hlavním zdrojem překvapení výsledků UBS opět investiční divize  
12:06Webinář Jak obchodovat s Patrií JIŽ DNES od 15:00! Ještě se můžete přihlásit!
11:41VÁLKA NA UKRAJINĚ - SLEDUJEME ONLINE
11:32Evropské trhy umazávají včerejší ztráty. Americké futures jsou v mírném záporu  
11:30Akcie si dopřávají oddech, než se znovu přihlásí staré problémy  
10:47Big Tech, kdysi silný tahoun, je nyní brzdou indexu S&P 500
9:17Rozbřesk: MMF varuje před snahou lokalizovat výrobní řetězce
8:53Evropské futures míří po čínském příslibu monetární podpory výše  
8:46Kontejnerový gigant Maersk navyšuje výhled celoročního zisku. Trh se stabilizuje až ve druhém pololetí
8:14ČEZ, a.s.: Konsolidovaná zpráva o platbách orgánům správy členského státu Evropské unie nebo třetí země za rok 2021
8:13Elon Musk kupuje sociální síť Twitter za 44 miliard dolarů
6:05FX strategie: Inflační vrchol v eurozóně a ČNB možná koruně ještě pomůže  
25.04.2022
22:02Zámoří ignoruje globální strach a zavírá zelené, Elon Musk kupuje Twitter  
17:25Jan Cepák: Rotace z ČEZu do KB a zase zpátky? Záleží na jedné věci
17:12S&P zhoršila úvěrové hodnocení Srí Lanky na selektivní platební neschopnost

