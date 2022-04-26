Moneta rozdělí z loňského zisku dividendami 3,6 miliardy, schválila valná hromada

Moneta Money Bank rozdělí akcionářům dividendami 3,6 miliardy korun z loňského čistého zisku, který činil zhruba 4,1 miliardy. Zbylé peníze převede banka na účet nerozděleného zisku z předchozích let. Schválila to dnes valná hromada banky. Dividenda bude činit sedm korun na akcii. Valná hromada také odsouhlasila účetní závěrku a zprávu o odměňování představenstva a dozorčí rady banky.



"Právo na dividendu budou mít ti akcionáři, kteří budou zapsáni jako akcionáři Moneta Money Bank v Centrálním depozitáři cenných papírů k rozhodnému dni 2. května 2022. Dividenda bude vyplacena akcionářům bezhotovostně dne 25. května 2022," oznámila banka v tiskové zprávě. Podle informací na webu Monety má největší podíl v bance společnost Tanemo ze skupiny PPF, a to 29,94 procenta. Následuje s 6,77 procenta a společnost Chase Nominees Limited s 4,13 procenta.



Společná dividenda za předchozí roky 2019 a 2020, která byla schválena akcionáři na konci loňského roku, činila tři koruny na akcii a celkem 1,53 miliardy korun. Výplatu dividend ze zisků v letech 2019 a 2020 omezovala Česká národní banka jako součást opatření proti dopadům koronavirové krize.



Moneta Money Bank loni vzrostl čistý zisk podle předchozích informací meziročně zhruba o polovinu. Přispěly k tomu podle banky vyšší čistý úrokový výnos, stabilní provozní náklady a nižší náklady na riziko. "Výhled do roku 2022 je optimistický. V letošním roce cílíme na minimální čistý zisk 4,4 miliardy Kč," řekl v únoru generální ředitel Monety Tomáš Spurný.



Dnešní valné hromady se zúčastnili akcionáři držící přes 60 procent akcií s oprávněním k hlasování. Valná hromada tak byla podle banky usnášeníschopná. Kromě rozdělení zisku akcionáři schválili rovněž konsolidovanou i individuální účetní uzávěrku za rok 2021 a návrh na auditora banky pro letošní rok, kterým bude společnost Deloitte.



Moneta Money Bank je jednou z největších firem obchodovaných na pražské burze. Akcionáři banky loni v prosinci odsouhlasili spojení Monety s bankovní částí skupiny PPF, čímž vznikne podle počtu klientů třetí největší banka na českém trhu po České spořitelně a ČSOB.