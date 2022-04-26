Hledat v komentářích

Maďarská centrální banka zvýšila základní úrok na 5,4 procenta

26.04.2022 14:48
Autor: ČTK

Maďarská centrální banka dnes podle očekávání zvýšila základní úrok o jeden procentní bod na 5,4 procenta. Oznámila to v dnešní tiskové zprávě. Banka tak dál pokračuje ve zpřísňování měnové politiky v reakci na rostoucí inflaci.

Naposledy banka zvýšila úrokovou sazbu v březnu, kdy ji také zvedla o celý procentní bod. Analytici v březnu počítali s jejím zvýšením o 0,75 procentního bodu.

Meziroční růst spotřebitelských cen v Maďarsku v březnu zrychlil na 8,5 z únorové hodnoty 8,3 procenta. Jádrová inflace, která nezahrnuje kolísavější ceny energií a potravin, byla nejvyšší za více než 20 let a vystoupila na 9,1 procenta.

Maďarská centrální banka se loni v červnu stala první centrální bankou v Evropské unii, která začala od vypuknutí pandemie nemoci covid-19 zvyšovat náklady na úvěry. Zvyšování úroků vloni zahájily rovněž centrální banky v České republice a Polsku.

Bankovní rada České národní banky (ČNB) zvýšila základní úrokovou sazbu naposledy na konci března, a to o 0,5 procentního bodu na pět procent. Takto vysoko byl základní úrok naposledy v roce 2001.

Guvernér ČNB Jiří Rusnok nevyloučil, že na zasedání bankovní rady začátkem května centrální banka základní sazbu rovněž zvýší. Zároveň uvedl, že vysoké sazby ponechá banka delší dobu, než původně očekávala. Jejich pokles tak letos podle analytiků spíše nelze čekat. Člen bankovní rady Tomáš Holub v nejnovějším rozhovoru s agenturou Bloomberg uvedl, že na květnovém zasedání bude prosazovat navýšení základní úrokové sazby alespoň o 50 bazických bodů a  sázky na vrchol úrokových sazeb v okolí 6 procent považuje za poměrně realistické.

Míra inflace v České republice v březnu vystoupila na 12,7 procenta. To je nejvyšší hodnota od května 1998, kdy dosáhla 13 procent.


    26.04.2022 16:04

    mě se líbí, inflace jako z praku, všichni čekají, že se stát postará...... několik let tu jsou reálné sazby hluboko v záporu a a již filozofují, kdy se budou snižovat.....abychom se mohli dále zadlužovat a následně přesvědčovat, že nízké sazby jsou lékem na problémy.....jak v záporných reálných sazbách může člověk něco naspořit, třeba mladí na byt....pokud se nenarodí v rodině, kde majetek je, tak to jsou chudáci
    abc1
