Další obrat akcií vzhůru potvrzuje růstový trend. V hledáčku zůstávají výsledky a cla

Další obrat akcií vzhůru potvrzuje růstový trend. V hledáčku zůstávají výsledky a cla

06.08.2025 10:45
Autor: Tomáš Vlk, Patria Finance

Akciové trhy nadále zůstávají v pozitivním módu i přes zaváhání na přelomu měsíce. Negativní zprávy nepůsobí mnoho škod a následně má trh tendenci se zvedat, když i mírně nižší ceny pravidelně lákají kupce. Včerejšek přinesl několik nepříznivých zpráv, když se nepovedla další americká makrodata a přišly nové celní hrozby, ale dnes se nálada opět obrací k lepšímu.

Indexy DAX a CAC40 dopoledne rostou o 0,4 pct a podobně jsou na tom americké futures. Slabší vzestup o 0,2 pct sledujeme na AEX nebo FTSE100. Eurodolar se ještě včera zhoupl vzhůru a nachází se tak na 1,1575, podobně jako začátkem týdne. Cena zlata lehce klesá. Dluhopisům se přestává dařit a zvláště delší výnosy dnes stoupají. V zámoří je to o necelé 3 bps. 

Nové negativní překvapení přinesly německé průmyslové objednávky, k nimž ale investoři nepřihlížejí. Také firemní zprávy jsou dnes při nejlepším smíšené. Sledovat se budou další případné zprávy kolem cel, neboť americká sazba pro Indii se má zvedat a brzy zřejmě dojde na farmacii a polovodiče. Údajně se také blíží dohoda USA - Čína. Těžko ale půjde o komplexní a dlouhodobou úpravu obchodních vztahů, protože Donald Trump už před jejím uzavřením mluví o dalších clech na Čínu. A otázkou je také naplnění hrozeb vůči zemím obchodujícím s Ruskem. 

Krom toho dnes večer promluví dva bankéři z Fedu, kteří mohou naznačit, jestli poslední série slabých makrodat nějak upravila jejich pohled na budoucí vývoj sazeb. Holubičí tóny by v prohlášeních měly podle nás obecně sílit. V rámci firemního kalendáře pozornost přitáhnou Uber či Walt Disney, případně i jména ze stabilnějšího byznysu běžné spotřeby jako McDonalds a Coca-Cola. Efekt na trhy by však neměl být plošný. Podstatná makrodata dnes v kalendáři nenajdeme.

Přehled kurzů nejdůležitějších měn dnes v 10:45 SEČ:
Střední Evropa kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum
CZK/EUR 24.5828 -0.0703 24.6080 24.5775
CZK/USD 21.2260 -0.1223 21.2730 21.2245
HUF/EUR 398.2281 0.0114 398.5648 397.4879
PLN/EUR 4.2823 0.0359 4.2855 4.2783
Asie kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum
CNY/EUR 8.3259 0.1204 8.3301 8.3082
JPY/EUR 171.0820 0.1487 171.1083 170.6181
JPY/USD 147.7365 0.1020 147.8430 147.3050
USA, Evropa kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum
GBP/EUR 0.8713 0.0712 0.8713 0.8696
CHF/EUR 0.9361 0.1712 0.9369 0.9339
NOK/EUR 11.8558 -0.1970 11.8837 11.8392
SEK/EUR 11.1943 -0.0214 11.2056 11.1808
USD/EUR 1.1580 0.0471 1.1589 1.1565
Ostatní kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum
AUD/USD 1.5408 -0.3234 1.5463 1.5394
CAD/USD 1.3768 -0.0708 1.3781 1.3763
* vůči závěru evropského obchodování z předchozího dne

Pozn. Aktuální kurzy měn najdete v sekci Měny&Sazby - Online - Měny




