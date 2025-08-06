Vývoz aut pomohl vytáhnout obchodní bilanci do přebytku 26,3 miliardy korun

Zahraniční obchod ČR skončil v červnu v přebytku 26,3 miliardy korun, meziročně tak byl o 4,2 miliardy nižší. Pozitivní vliv na celkovou bilanci měl vyšší přebytek obchodu s auty a ostatními dopravními prostředky, naopak negativně se na ní podepsal nižší přebytek obchodu s kovovýrobky. Vyplynulo to z dnes zveřejněných předběžných údajů Českého statistického úřadu (ČSÚ).



Rychlejším tempem v červnu rostl dovoz než vývoz. Export z ČR proti loňskému červnu stoupl o 7,4 procenta na 416,1 miliardy korun, import do Česka se zvýšil o 9,2 procenta na 389,8 miliardy korun.



"Téměř 30 procent červnového vývozu představoval export motorových vozidel a jejich dílů, který meziročně vzrostl o více než 14 miliard Kč," uvedla vedoucí oddělení obchodní bilance ČSÚ Jana Mazánková. Doplnila, že největší část tohoto vývozu směřovala do Německa, Británie, Francie, Polska a na Slovensko.



Meziměsíčně po sezonním očištění byl vývoz v červnu o 1,1 vyšší a dovoz o 0,4 procenta.



Přebytek obchodu s kovodělnými výrobky, který podle statistiků nepříznivě ovlivnil červnové saldo obchodování s cizinou, se meziročně snížil o 4,2 miliardy Kč. O čtyři miliardy se pak prohloubil deficit obchodu s ropou a zemním plynem a o tři miliardy se snížilo kladné saldo obchodu s elektrozařízeními.



Naopak o 8,3 miliardy korun se zvýšil přebytek obchodu s auty a o 4,6 miliardy s ostatními dopravními prostředky. Schodek obchodu rafinovanými ropnými produkty klesl o 2,4 miliardy