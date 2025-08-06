Hledat v komentářích

Detail - články
Dominik Rusinko: Průmysl v červnu zaostal za očekáváním

Dominik Rusinko: Průmysl v červnu zaostal za očekáváním

06.08.2025 9:59
Autor: Dominik Rusinko, ČSOB

Průmyslová výroba v červnu meziročně vzrostla o 0,2 %, v meziměsíčním srovnání byla nižší o 1,1 %. Druhé čtvrtletí tak uzavřel tuzemský průmysl slabým výkonem, zčásti kvůli odeznívajícímu efektu silné americké poptávky poháněné celním předzásobením, což naznačoval i komentář k bleskovému odhadu HDP. Oproti květnu navíc došlo k citelnému propadu hodnoty nových zakázek, což snižuje šance na výraznější oživení průmyslu ve druhé polovině roku.

1

Napříč průmyslovým sektorem se v červnu nejvíce dařilo automotivu, v plusu skončila také výroba ostatních nekovových minerálních výrobků, zejména výrobků určených pro stavebnictví. Výroba elektřiny naopak poklesla, podobně jako produkce v páteřních odvětvích zpracovatelského průmyslu jako je chemický nebo strojírenský.

Podnikatelské nálady signalizují stagnaci průmyslu také na začátku druhé poloviny roku. Index nákupních manažerů PMI v červenci setrval poblíž hranice 50 bodů, poté co od začátku roku setrvale rostl z pásma recese. Stabilizace průmyslové výroby je dobrou zprávou, k výraznějšímu růstu ale dle nás zatím chybí impulsy. A to i z důvodu amerických celních tarifů, které sice nedosahují obávaných extrémních úrovní, ale i tak budou brzdit oživení v českém průmyslu z titulu jeho silné integrace do německých dodavatelských řetězců.

Optimismus krotí i červnové bilanci nových průmyslových zakázek. Jejich hodnota se meziročně snížila o 3,3 %, přičemž šlo o plošný pokles napříč sektory, byť v některých případech hrála roli i vysoká srovnávací základna. K poklesu nicméně došlo i v meziměsíčním srovnání (až na strojírenství), například v případě automobilového průmyslu o 11,6 %.

2

Ve druhé polovině letošního roku proto očekáváme jen velmi pozvolené oživení průmyslové produkce, které bude závislé na vývoji na našich hlavních exportních trzích. Dokud nedojde k viditelnému nárůstu globální poptávky po průmyslových výrobcích, zůstane tuzemská výroba jako celek pod tlakem.


 

