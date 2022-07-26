Silný dolar a inflace ukusují výhled zisku Walmartu

Americká společnost Walmart zhoršila hospodářský výhled na letošní rok. Největší maloobchodní řetězec světa odhaduje, že letošní zisk bude o 11 až 13 procent slabší než loni, na vině je podle něj inflace a silný dolar. Podnik to uvedl v pondělí po uzavření akciových burz ve Spojených státech, jeho akcie následně odepsaly téměř deset procent.



Podle Walmartu brzdí rostoucí ceny potravin a benzinu ochotu spotřebitelů utrácet. Aby vyprázdnil především sklady s oblečením, musí se uchylovat k velkým slevovým akcím. Firma zároveň trpí kvůli silnému dolaru. Dopady výkyvů směnných kurzů by ji v aktuálním finančním roce mohly stát miliardy USD.



Walmart dříve uváděl, že letos čeká pokles tržeb asi o procento. V reakci na zhoršení hospodářského výhledu Walmartu oslabily také akcie konkurenčních řetězců a .



Internetový prodejce v pondělí oznámil, že v Evropě letos kvůli vyšším nákladům zvýší ceny, a to i za své streamingové služby v rámci předplatného Prime až o 43 procent.