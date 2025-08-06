Hledat v komentářích

McDonald's odčinil první kvartál. Sází na Snack Wrap a limonády pro Gen Z

06.08.2025 16:15
Autor: Redakce, Patria.cz

Fastfoodovému řetězci McDonald's se podařilo odčinit krušný začátek letošního roku. Zákazníci v uplynulém čtvrtletí utráceli více a pomohli k meziročnímu růstu tržeb o pět procent na 6,84 miliardy dolarů. Zisk na akcii činil 3,19 dolaru, čekalo se 3,14 dolaru. Provozní marže dosáhla téměř 48 procent.

Řetězec dále oznámil růst same-store tržeb o 3,8 procenta, přičemž Wall Street odhadovala 2,4 procenta. Same-store sales, neboli tržby v restauracích otevřených alespoň 12 měsíců, jsou pro McDonald’s klíčovým ukazatelem výkonnosti provozoven. V prvním kvartále firma zaznamenala největší pokles same-store tržeb od začátku pandemie covidu-19.

McDonald’s začal v posledních měsících cílit na cenově citlivé zákazníky, kteří hledají ideální poměr mezi cenou a kvalitou. Společnost zavedla nové McCrispy Chicken Strips zaměřené na kvalitu a $5 Meal Deal, které představuje cenově dostupné menu za nízkou cenu.

Cenová nabídka se ve Spojených státech ukázala jako poměrně úspěšná, klíčovým faktorem růstu však byly podle vedení řetězce především větší nákupy zákazníků během jedné návštěvy.

Ve třetím kvartále McDonald’s plánuje zaujmout Generaci Z prémiovými limonádami a prodloužit otevírací dobu v amerických pobočkách. Tržbám by pak měl pomoci i návrat oblíbeného Snack Wrapu. Světový počet restaurací by podle výhledu společnosti měl nadále růst o čtyři až pět procent ročně.

Akcie řetězce na solidní výsledky reagují růstem o dvě procenta. Na delším časovém horizontu McDonlad’s v porovnání s hlavními americkými indexy zaostává. Za posledních dvanáct měsíců dosáhly akcie firmy zhodnocení 10,6 procenta, což je přibližně polovina růstu indexu S&P 500.

MCD 

Zdroj: Sherwood, Bloomberg

 

