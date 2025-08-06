Hledat v komentářích

Detail - články
JPMorgan: Svět by neměl spoléhat, že se USA po Trumpovi vrátí k nízkým clům

06.08.2025 15:42
Autor: ČTK

Svět by neměl spoléhat na to, že se Spojené státy po skončení mandátu prezidenta Donalda Trumpa vrátí k nízkým dovozním clům. Ve své dnešní zprávě to uvedlo Centrum pro geopolitiku, které je součástí americké investiční banky JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cla jsou podle něj napříč politickým spektrem považována za důležitý nástroj k posílení průmyslové základny USA ve strategických odvětvích, jako jsou produkce polovodičů a zbrojní výroba, uvedla agentura Reuters.

Centrum pro geopolitiku rovněž odhadlo, že efektivní celní sazba u dovozu do USA se ustálí v blízkosti 22 procent. V červenci podle odhadů Yaleovy univerzity efektivní celní sazba dosahovala 17,3 procenta. Vyšší byla naposledy v roce 1935, kdy činila 17,5 procenta, upozornil koncem července list Financial Times (FT).

"Bylo by chybou předpokládat, že Spojené státy se vrátí k éře nízkých cel a snaze o komplexní obchodní dohody," uvedlo Centrum pro geopolitiku ve své dnešní zprávě. "I když bude příští americký prezident podporovat přístup k obchodní politice z doby před rokem 2017, bude při odbourávání tarifního systému Trumpovy administrativy čelit řadě překážek," dodalo.

Zpráva podle agentury Reuters označuje za nepravděpodobné, že Spojené státy v budoucnosti zruší dovozní cla v sektorech, které jsou důležité pro národní bezpečnost. Upozorňuje také, že firmy by s postupem času mohly přizpůsobit své investice novému celnímu systému, což by snížilo šance na návrat k dřívějšímu obchodnímu režimu.

Banka JPMorgan zahájila provoz Centra pro geopolitiku letos v květnu. Chce jeho prostřednictvím pomáhat firmám řešit problémy plynoucí z globální nestability a další problémy hospodářské povahy. V čele Centra pro geopolitiku stojí Derek Chollet, který v minulosti působil v Pentagonu, na americkém ministerstvu zahraničí, v Bílém domě i v Kongresu.


Čtěte více:

Bloomberg: Trumpovy personální zásahy ohrožují důvěru v americký dolar
06.08.2025 6:01
Bloomberg: Trumpovy personální zásahy ohrožují důvěru v americký dolar
Dolar a další americká aktiva jsou podle stratégů a ekonomů zranitelná...
Trump a cla. Mají jeho slova pořád váhu a může trhy ještě něčím zaskočit?
05.08.2025 10:19
Trump a cla. Mají jeho slova pořád váhu a může trhy ještě něčím zaskočit?
Během posledního půlroku prošel globální obchod řadou změn a otřesů, k...
Trump chce cla na léky navyšovat postupně až na 250 procent
05.08.2025 15:51
Trump chce cla na léky navyšovat postupně až na 250 procent
Cla na farmaceutický průmysl by mohla časem dosáhnout až 250 procent,...


