JPMorgan: Svět by neměl spoléhat, že se USA po Trumpovi vrátí k nízkým clům

Svět by neměl spoléhat na to, že se Spojené státy po skončení mandátu prezidenta Donalda Trumpa vrátí k nízkým dovozním clům. Ve své dnešní zprávě to uvedlo Centrum pro geopolitiku, které je součástí americké investiční banky Chase & Co. Cla jsou podle něj napříč politickým spektrem považována za důležitý nástroj k posílení průmyslové základny USA ve strategických odvětvích, jako jsou produkce polovodičů a zbrojní výroba, uvedla agentura Reuters.



Centrum pro geopolitiku rovněž odhadlo, že efektivní celní sazba u dovozu do USA se ustálí v blízkosti 22 procent. V červenci podle odhadů Yaleovy univerzity efektivní celní sazba dosahovala 17,3 procenta. Vyšší byla naposledy v roce 1935, kdy činila 17,5 procenta, upozornil koncem července list Financial Times (FT).



"Bylo by chybou předpokládat, že Spojené státy se vrátí k éře nízkých cel a snaze o komplexní obchodní dohody," uvedlo Centrum pro geopolitiku ve své dnešní zprávě. "I když bude příští americký prezident podporovat přístup k obchodní politice z doby před rokem 2017, bude při odbourávání tarifního systému Trumpovy administrativy čelit řadě překážek," dodalo.



Zpráva podle agentury Reuters označuje za nepravděpodobné, že Spojené státy v budoucnosti zruší dovozní cla v sektorech, které jsou důležité pro národní bezpečnost. Upozorňuje také, že firmy by s postupem času mohly přizpůsobit své investice novému celnímu systému, což by snížilo šance na návrat k dřívějšímu obchodnímu režimu.



Banka zahájila provoz Centra pro geopolitiku letos v květnu. Chce jeho prostřednictvím pomáhat firmám řešit problémy plynoucí z globální nestability a další problémy hospodářské povahy. V čele Centra pro geopolitiku stojí Derek Chollet, který v minulosti působil v Pentagonu, na americkém ministerstvu zahraničí, v Bílém domě i v Kongresu.