Microsoft dnes bude silným tahounem, optimismus však nezažehl

Včerejší obchodování se Wall Street nepovedlo a hlavní indexy zamířily výrazně dolů, načež po závěru následovaly ostře sledované výsledky a Alphabetu. První z technologických obrů k dobrým výsledkům přidal lákavý AI příběh a jeho akcie se vydaly euforicky vzhůru, zatímco ten druhý i přes oznámený zpětný odkup roste jen skromně. Krom toho PacWest Bancorp ohlásila dubnový nárůst depozit, čímž mohla zmírnit nervozitu kolem středních a malých amerických bank.



Na akcie měly zmíněné události vliv, ale nevypadá to, že by z investorů setřásly veškeré obavy a nastartovaly novou vlnu optimismu. Evropské indexy se obchodují v záporu, když třeba DAX ztrácí půl procenta a AEX je -0,75 pct. Americké futures táhne nahoru hlavně a S&P 500 má podle nich nakročeno k růstu o 0,4 pct. To však ani nekompenzuje včerejší propad.

Sentiment je dál v zajetí firemních výsledků. Ty jsou sice smíšené, ale celkově převažují pozitivní překvapení a odhady pro zisky firem v S&P 500 za 1Q se zlepšují - čeká se menší pokles než před startem výsledkové sezóny. Naproti tomu na nervy hraje , akcie brzdí zvýšené valuace a svou roli může mít i nedůvěra v ekonomiku či zprávy o tocích kapitálu a rostoucích spekulacích velkých hráčů proti akciím.

Výnosy amerických dluhopisů se po včerejším propadu ustálily a nejeví tendenci se vracet výš, kratší evropské výnosy pak v úvodu znovu klesly. Eurodolar se přesto vyhoupl zpět k 1,1050. Koruna dnes mírně posiluje.

Bohatý příděl firemních čísel pokračuje. Vedle již zveřejněných výsledků se pozornost zaměří na jména jako a Meta. Makroekonomický kalendář obsahuje hlavně americké objednávky zboží dlouhodobé spotřeby. Kondice průmyslu je důležitá a dostáváme o ní nejednotné indikace. I tak ale čísla zůstanou zřejmě ve stínu výsledkové sezóny.

Přehled kurzů nejdůležitějších měn dnes v 12:04 SEČ: Střední Evropa kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum CZK/EUR 23.4755 -0.1682 23.5268 23.4582 CZK/USD 21.2515 -0.8098 21.4395 21.2340 HUF/EUR 375.7799 -0.5141 378.4933 375.0655 PLN/EUR 4.5906 -0.0625 4.6014 4.5862

Asie kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum CNY/EUR 7.6495 0.5322 7.6539 7.5909 JPY/EUR 147.4130 0.4402 147.5890 146.8800 JPY/USD 133.4225 -0.2523 133.8095 133.3900

USA, Evropa kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum GBP/EUR 0.8856 0.1504 0.8859 0.8835 CHF/EUR 0.9825 0.3939 0.9830 0.9779 NOK/EUR 11.7330 0.1686 11.7489 11.6864 SEK/EUR 11.4215 0.9207 11.4286 11.2816 USD/EUR 1.1048 0.6871 1.1054 1.0985

Ostatní kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum AUD/USD 1.5147 0.3938 1.5163 1.5063 CAD/USD 1.3633 0.0422 1.3637 1.3615