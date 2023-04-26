Hledat v komentářích

Microsoft dnes bude silným tahounem, optimismus však nezažehl

Microsoft dnes bude silným tahounem, optimismus však nezažehl

26.04.2023 12:04
Autor: Tomáš Vlk, Patria Finance

Včerejší obchodování se Wall Street nepovedlo a hlavní indexy zamířily výrazně dolů, načež po závěru následovaly ostře sledované výsledky Microsoftu a Alphabetu. První z technologických obrů k dobrým výsledkům přidal lákavý AI příběh a jeho akcie se vydaly euforicky vzhůru, zatímco ten druhý i přes oznámený zpětný odkup roste jen skromně. Krom toho PacWest Bancorp ohlásila dubnový nárůst depozit, čímž mohla zmírnit nervozitu kolem středních a malých amerických bank. 

Na akcie měly zmíněné události vliv, ale nevypadá to, že by z investorů setřásly veškeré obavy a nastartovaly novou vlnu optimismu. Evropské indexy se obchodují v záporu, když třeba DAX ztrácí půl procenta a AEX je -0,75 pct. Americké futures táhne nahoru hlavně Microsoft a S&P 500 má podle nich nakročeno k růstu o 0,4 pct. To však ani nekompenzuje včerejší propad. 

Sentiment je dál v zajetí firemních výsledků. Ty jsou sice smíšené, ale celkově převažují pozitivní překvapení a odhady pro zisky firem v S&P 500 za 1Q se zlepšují - čeká se menší pokles než před startem výsledkové sezóny. Naproti tomu na nervy hraje First Republic, akcie brzdí zvýšené valuace a svou roli může mít i nedůvěra v ekonomiku či zprávy o tocích kapitálu a rostoucích spekulacích velkých hráčů proti akciím. 

Výnosy amerických dluhopisů se po včerejším propadu ustálily a nejeví tendenci se vracet výš, kratší evropské výnosy pak v úvodu znovu klesly. Eurodolar se přesto vyhoupl zpět k 1,1050. Koruna dnes mírně posiluje. 

Bohatý příděl firemních čísel pokračuje. Vedle již zveřejněných výsledků se pozornost zaměří na jména jako Boeing a Meta. Makroekonomický kalendář obsahuje hlavně americké objednávky zboží dlouhodobé spotřeby. Kondice průmyslu je důležitá a dostáváme o ní nejednotné indikace. I tak ale čísla zůstanou zřejmě ve stínu výsledkové sezóny.

Přehled kurzů nejdůležitějších měn dnes v 12:04 SEČ:
Střední Evropa kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum
CZK/EUR 23.4755 -0.1682 23.5268 23.4582
CZK/USD 21.2515 -0.8098 21.4395 21.2340
HUF/EUR 375.7799 -0.5141 378.4933 375.0655
PLN/EUR 4.5906 -0.0625 4.6014 4.5862
Asie kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum
CNY/EUR 7.6495 0.5322 7.6539 7.5909
JPY/EUR 147.4130 0.4402 147.5890 146.8800
JPY/USD 133.4225 -0.2523 133.8095 133.3900
USA, Evropa kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum
GBP/EUR 0.8856 0.1504 0.8859 0.8835
CHF/EUR 0.9825 0.3939 0.9830 0.9779
NOK/EUR 11.7330 0.1686 11.7489 11.6864
SEK/EUR 11.4215 0.9207 11.4286 11.2816
USD/EUR 1.1048 0.6871 1.1054 1.0985
Ostatní kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum
AUD/USD 1.5147 0.3938 1.5163 1.5063
CAD/USD 1.3633 0.0422 1.3637 1.3615
* vůči závěru evropského obchodování z předchozího dne

Pozn. Aktuální kurzy měn najdete v sekci Měny&Sazby - Online - Měny


 

