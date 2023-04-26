BCG: Šéfové firem ve světě hledí na letošek s mírným optimismem

Vedoucí představitelé firem ve světě se dívají na letošní rok s mírným optimismem. Nejvíce optimističtí jsou manažeři v Severní Americe, nejméně naopak představitelé firem v Evropě. Vyplývá to z průzkumu, který provedla v únoru společnost Boston Consulting Group mezi téměř 800 generálními řediteli firem z celého světa. Přibližně 80 procent firem si podle něj myslí, že se jim letos bude dařit.



Hlavní starosti všem dělají inflace a vysoké úrokové sazby, zjistil průzkum. Zhruba 82 procent firem očekává, že tyto faktory se letos negativně podepíšou na jejich výkonnosti. Důležitou roli hraje také nejistota ohledně vývoje ekonomiky a případných nových makroekonomických šoků. V letošním roce se proto většina firem soustředí především na snižování nákladů ve spojení se zvýšením své efektivity.



"Podle našich zjištění se letos proti loňsku výrazně zvýší počet společností, které budou investovat do širokého spektra růstových aktivit naráz, ať už jde o inovace, investice do talentovaných zaměstnanců, nových produktů či další činnosti. Na druhé straně se ale také výrazně zvýší počet společností, které letos naopak na růstové aktivity rezignují,“ uvedl partner pražské kanceláře Boston Consulting Group Jiří Švejcar.



Snižovat náklady bude sedm z deseti firem, více než polovina chce přitom zároveň investovat do inovací, udržení zaměstnanců a zvýšení jejich kvalifikace. V důsledku nejistého ekonomického výhledu a vysokých nákladů, které společnostem způsobují například rostoucí úrokové sazby, se 72 procent z nich bude soustřeďovat na zefektivnění své činnosti.



Téměř 60 procent firem se současně plánuje věnovat zdokonalení náboru a posílení loajality a schopností svých zaměstnanců. Na 42 procent společností se chystá zatraktivnit zaměstnanecké benefity a zlepšit firemní kulturu, zatímco 41 procent se chce zasadit o rozšíření kompetencí svých zaměstnanců.



Zástupci evropských společností letos nejčastěji deklarují, že se nebudou zaměřovat na žádné aktivity k růstu. Zároveň jsou letos ve srovnání s americkými či asijskými firmami méně odhodlaní pouštět se do nových inovací.



Většina společností plánuje letos do růstových aktivit investovat poměrně výrazně. "I v Evropě, kde je tato tendence nejnižší, je stále 71 procent firem, které plánují investice do inovací, a stejné procento firem, které se budou zaměřovat na rozvoj a udržení talentů. Nejvyšší prioritou je však v Evropě kybernetická bezpečnost, do které plánuje výrazně investovat 73 procent podniků," podotkl Švejcar. Důvodem je podle něj především aktuální geopolitická situace a výrazný nárůst kybernetických hrozeb a útoků, kterým společnosti čelí.



Severoamerické firmy budou nejčastěji investovat do inovací svých produktů či služeb. Chce jich to udělat 80 procent. Pro stejný podíl asijských společností bude prioritou udržení a rozvoj talentů.