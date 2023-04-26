Hledat v komentářích

Rozbřesk: ČNB “obrušuje” jestřábí rétoriku. Jsou úvahy nad růstem sazeb míněny vážně?

Rozbřesk: ČNB “obrušuje” jestřábí rétoriku. Jsou úvahy nad růstem sazeb míněny vážně?

26.04.2023 9:09
Autor: Jan Bureš & Jan Čermák & Dominik Rusinko, Patria Finance a ČSOB Finanční trhy

Na trh dorazily poslední výroky centrálních bankéřů před květnovým zasedáním ČNB - počínaje dneškem by měla startovat mediální karanténa. Co si z nich vzít a co očekávat na květnovém zasedání ČNB spojeném s novou prognózou centrální banky.

Jestřábí výroky centrálních bankéřů v posledních týdnech poukazovaly zejména na riziko spojené s nadměrným růstem mezd v roce 2023 a s nejistým rozpočtovým výhledem. Jako závažnější v tuto chvíli považujeme rizika spojená s rychlým růstem mezd, které podle našeho názoru mohou v roce 2023 odrážet neukotvená inflační očekávání v podnikové sféře. Zisky v průměru rostly v české ekonomice v uplynulém roce velmi rychle (v průměru o 17 %) a poměrně výrazně narostl i jejich podíl na nominálním HDP. Mzdy za zisky docela výrazně zaostávaly, ale to se v tomto roce může změnit. Trh práce nijak výrazně neochladl (přetahovaná o zaměstnance pokračuje), míra nejistoty mezi podniky je nižší a jejich inflační očekávání zůstávají vysoká - to zvyšuje ochotu řady podniků “kývnout” zaměstnancům na výraznější nárůst mezd.

Oficiální statistiku mezd za první kvartál bohužel dostaneme až v průběhu června, ale čísla z průmyslu a stavebnictví i naše nowcasty ukazují na viditelné zrychlení mzdové dynamiky do blízkosti 10 % (meziročně). Navíc řada velkých podniků plánuje výraznější zvýšení mezd až ve druhém kvartále - například Škoda Auto o 10 % zvýší tarifní mzdy a celkové odměny zaměstnancům mohou meziročně vzrůst až o 25 %. V takovém prostředí pravděpodobně zůstane jádrová inflace (bez imputovaného nájemného) velmi setrvačná - čeká nás postupné odeznění energetické i potravinové inflace, ale inflace v oblasti služeb a dalších jádrových položek může kvůli rychlému růstu mezd zůstávat delší dobu vysoká. Není proto divu, že to i jinak holubičí centrální bankéře začala mzdová dynamika znepokojovat.

Na druhou stranu poslední komentáře Jana Kubíčka i Evy Zamrazilové jako by trochu “obrušovaly” jestřábí rétoriku a zdá se, že většina nové bankovní rady není na květnovém zasedání připravena nad dalším růstem sazeb vážně uvažovat. Může to být i proto, že nová prognóza zatím jednoduše nebude předjímat tak výrazné zrychlení mezd, na které ukazují data z průmyslu.


*** TRHY ***

Koruna

Česká koruna má zatím potíže navázat na zisky z předešlých týdnů a drží se spíše v defenzivě v okolí 23,50 EUR/CZK. Je to jednak kvůli horším vnějším podmínkám (vyšší napětí na akciových trzích), ale také kvůli méně jestřábí rétorice z ČNB (viz úvodník). V jednom z posledních rozhovorů před květnovým zasedáním Eva Zamrazilová poprvé otevřeně mluvila o načasování prvního poklesu úrokových sazeb - debata, které se zatím centrální bankéři vyhýbali, a která je v rozporu s linií, ve které bankovní rada zatím komunikovala primárně ochotu bavit se o dalším růstu úrokových sazeb. 

Eurodolar

Problémy amerických malých a středních bank jsou v centru dění na eurodolaru - vysoký odliv depozit z banky First Republic za první kvartál (přes 100 miliard dolarů) vedl k výraznému propadu jejich akcií (-50 %) a tento nárůst napětí zatím trochu paradoxně pomohl dolaru uhájit pozice v okolí 1,10 EUR/USD. Uvidí se však, na jak dlouho (ve světle blížících se zasedání Fedu a ECB).


 

