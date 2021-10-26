Hledat v komentářích

Ján Hladký k výsledkům GE: Silné objednávky vyvažují slabší kvartál

26.10.2021 15:22
Autor: Ján Hladký, Patria Finance - Research

Po delším čase se podíváme také na výsledky amerického industriálního konglomerátu General Electric. Tržby stagnovaly na úrovni loňského roku, když dosáhly jen 18,4 mld.

