Americká ministryně financí Yellenová svolala regulátory kvůli kauze GameStop

Coz to jo, tecou. Ale pokud nepotecou k tem spravnym lidem tak bude tlak na regulaci. jinak neni Yelen nahodou tak trochu v konfliktu zajmu? nevim co je na tom pravdy, ale : Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen received more than $800,000 in speaking fees from a hedge fund that has become embroiled in the saga over stock trades for video game retailer GameStop, according to her financial disclosures.Citadel, a hedge fund founded by Ken Griffin, a major GOP donor, paid Yellen $810,000 to speak at several events from October 2019 to October 2020, according to Yellen’s filings with the Office of Government Ethics.The Chicago-based hedge fund paid Yellen $292,500 for a speech on Oct. 17, 2019, $180,000 for one on Dec. 3, 2019, and $337,500 to speak at a series of webinars held from Oct. 9-27, 2020

Ai-kun