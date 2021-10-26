UBS dosáhla nejlepšího zisku od roku 2015. Roste dvouciferně čtyři kvartály v řadě

Švýcarská banka UBS vykázala ve třetím čtvrtletí nejlepší zisk od prvního kvartálu roku 2015. Čistý zisk zvýšila díky příznivým podmínkám na trhu a pozitivní náladě investorů o devět procent na 2,28 miliardy dolarů (50,6 miliardy Kč). Největší švýcarská banka UBS to uvedla ve svém dnešním sdělení.



Výsledek překonal očekávání analytiků, kteří nejčastěji odhadovali zisk 1,596 miliardy dolarů.



Ve druhém letošním kvartálu a ve třetím kvartálu loňského roku měla UBS zisk pokaždé něco přes dvě miliardy dolarů. Pokud by se mezi sebou srovnávala jen třetí čtvrtletí, což bývá tradičně slabší část roku, byl by dnes oznámený výsledek nejlepší od roku 2007.



Banka zaznamenala dvouciferný procentuální nárůst čistého zisku v každém z posledních čtyř čtvrtletí.



Vyšší zisk ze správy peněz pro bohaté klienty pomohly UBS vytvořit pokračující příznivé podmínky na trhu a vyšší míra půjček. Tržby se meziročně zvýšily o dvě procenta na 9,13 miliardy dolarů.



UBS se postupně stahuje z některých evropských trhů. V pondělí oznámila, že prodá své podnikání v oblasti správy majetku movitých klientů ve Španělsku madridské Singular Bank.