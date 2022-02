Nakradl si a šel fandit Rusům. Laciný trolling.: In April 2019 it was reported that the FBI is investigating Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky over alleged financial crimes involving Bogolyubov, the Krivyi Rih businessman Vadim Shulman and Mordechai "Motti" Korf of Florida along with Kolomoyski's steel holdings in West Virginia and northern Ohio in the United States and his mining interests in Ghana and Australia.[79][80][81] Legal filings from American prosecutors last year detailed how Kolomoisky allegedly used his control of Ukraine’s largest retail bank, PrivatBank, to loot staggering sums from Ukrainian depositors, and then used a series of shell companies and offshore accounts to whisk the money out of the country and into the U.S.[82][83] --- wiki Na zaříznutí Šebajova neřekl zlý západ ani popel.

Gyroskop