Detail - články
Sazby ještě na svůj vrchol čekají, zisky už jsou možná za ním

26.04.2022 17:47
Autor: Jiří Soustružník

Během posledních pár týdnů jsme se tu věnovali tomu, jak se obvykle chová ekonomika a akciový trh během cyklu zvedání sazeb, či v době, kdy dochází k inverzi výnosové křivky. Důvod je zřejmý – další cyklus zvedání sazeb je na svém počátku a výnosová křivka byla v inverzi, což přidalo na spekulacích o blížící se recesi. Jak se ale během cyklu zvedání sazeb obvykle chovají zisky obchodovaných firem, které jsou v delším období hlavním tahounem cen akcií: A jaký je krátkodobější výhled ohledně ziskovosti?

Následující graf ukazuje vývoj ziskovosti obchodovaných společností od počátku devadesátých let a porovnává jej s klíčovými sazbami americké centrální banky. Toto časové období zahrnuje čtyři sazbové vrcholy, které se postupně snižují, což se rýmuje s celkovým dlouhodobým klesajícím trendem u sazeb a výnosů dluhopisů.
04
Zdroj: Twitter

Zejména po roce 2008, kdy sazby klesly k nule a otěže monetární akomodace, či dokonce stimulace, převzalo kvantitativní uvolňování, se nějaké náznaky vazeb mezi sazbami a růstem ziskovosti bortí. V principu vyšší sazby brzdí ekonomiku a podobně by měly působit na zisky. Pokles sazeb by měl působit opačně. Jenže tak jednoduché to není z více důvodů. Včetně toho, že monetární stimulaci, či utahování neurčuje pouhý pohyb sazeb, ale jejich pohyb relativně k sazbám neutrálním. Pokud tak například sazby klesají, ale stále se drží nad sazbami neutrálními, je monetární politika stále utažená a ekonomiku brzdí.

Tak či onak, celkově graf naznačuje, že vrchol v růstu zisků má tendenci se krýt, či předbíhat vrchol v sazbách. Ten jsme přitom nyní velice pravděpodobně ještě neviděli, a to zřejmě i na globální úrovni. Následující graf od BofA ale ukazuje, že vrchol v globálním růstu zisků již zřejmě dosažen byl. Model banky ukazuje na prudké ochlazení tempa růstu, a dokonce i pokles zisků na konci letošního roku. Tedy globální ziskovou recesi. To ani zdaleka neznamená recesi celého hospodářství, jak ukázaly dvě ziskové recese po roce 2008.
05
Zdroj: Twitter

Poněkud optimističtěji vyznívá poslední dnešní poslední graf. Jsou v něm predikce ziskovosti pro americký SPX pro první a další čtvrtletí letošního roku od LPL Research:
06
Zdroj: Twitter

Obrázek jsem již ukazoval. Podle predikcí LLP by mělo první čtvrtletí letošního roku představovat růstové dno a pak by se situace měla opět lepšit.


