Detail - články  
Předvýsledkový úterní výprodej na Wall Street, FRC -49,4 %

25.04.2023 22:10
Autor: František Kronus, Patria Finance

Dnešní den v USA byl ve znamení velmi výrazných poklesů napříč trhem. Jedním z důvodů jsou jednoznačně zprávy týkající se jedné z amerických regionálních bank - First Republic Bank (-49,4 %), která zažila ještě výraznější odliv kapitálu, než se čekalo. Tím se opět otevřelo téma problémů menších bankovních domů v USA z nedávné doby. To samozřejmě způsobilo, že právě bankovní sektor byl dnes nejvíce pod tlakem (Bank of America -3,1 %, JPMorgan -2,2 %, Wells Fargo -2,2 %, Citigroup -2,3 %). Kvůli výraznému propadu ropy (-2,2 %) se nedařilo ani energetickému sektoru (Chevron -1,5 %, Exxon Mobil -1,4 %, Halliburton -3,5 %).

Velký otazník pak visí nad aktuální výsledkovou sezónou, neboť zaznívá stále více hlasů, které se domnívají, že aktuální valuace někerých firem nemusí odpovídat výsledkům hospodaření a hlavně pak výhledu společností na další období. To se však již brzy dozvíme, neboť již za pár okamžiků ohlásí své výsledky například Microsoft nebo Alphabet. Zítra před otevřením trhu se pak můžeme těšit na Boeing nebo Hilton Worldwide Services, po zavření trhu pak bude nejvýraznějším jménem společnost Meta.

Na dnešní výprodej reagovalo pozitivně zlato, které se v závěru amerického obchodování pohybovalo těsně pod hranicí 2000 USD za trojskou unci.



