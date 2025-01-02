Automobilce Tesla vloni poprvé za více než deset let klesl celoroční odbyt

Podle dat z amerického systému FARS (U.S. Fatality Analysis Reporting System), mají vozidla Tesla nejvyšší počet smrtelných nehod (!) na miliardu ujetých kilometrů ze všech značek automobilů v Americe...... "Tesla vehicles suffer fatal accidents at a rate that's twice (!).. the industry average... The study was conducted on model year 2018–2022 vehicles, and focused on crashes between 2017 and 2022 that resulted in occupant fatalities.... Tesla vehicles have a fatal crash rate of 5.6 per billion miles driven, according to the study; Kia is second with a rate of 5.5, and Buick rounds out the top three with a 4.8 rate. The average fatal crash rate for all cars in the United States is 2.8 per billion vehicle miles driven." https://www.roadandtrack.com/news/a62919131/tesla-has-highest-fatal-accident-rate-of-all-auto-brands-study/

SFX