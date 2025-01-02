Hledat v komentářích

Investiční doporučení
více...
Výsledky společností - ČR
více...
Výsledky společností - Svět
více...
IPO, M&A
více...
Týdenní přehledy
více...
 

Detail - články
Automobilce Tesla vloni poprvé za více než deset let klesl celoroční odbyt

Automobilce Tesla vloni poprvé za více než deset let klesl celoroční odbyt

02.01.2025 17:08
Autor: ČTK

Americkému výrobci elektromobilů Tesla vloni klesl odbyt o 1,1 procenta zhruba na 1,79 milionu vozů. Firma o tom informovala ve své dnešní tiskové zprávě. Podle agentury Bloomberg tak vykázala první celoroční pokles odbytu za více než deset let. Ještě v říjnu přitom Tesla předpovídala jeho mírný nárůst. Akcie společnosti na burze kolem 16:00 SEČ ztrácely téměř čtyři procenta.

V samotném čtvrtém čtvrtletí automobilka odbyt meziročně zvýšila, konkrétně o 2,3 procenta na rekordních 495.570 vozů. Analytici však podle průzkumu společnosti LSEG očekávali výraznější nárůst, a to na 503.269 vozů, napsala agentura Reuters.

Automobilka Tesla, v jejímž čele stojí miliardář Elon Musk, se v poslední době potýká se slábnoucí poptávkou po elektromobilech ve Spojených státech i v dalších zemích. Celoročnímu poklesu odbytu Tesly nezabránila ani opatření na podporu prodeje, která zahrnovala například bezúročné půjčky na nákup aut či bezplatné nabíjení.

Průměrná prodejní cena vozů Tesla podle analytiků oslovených firmou FactSet ve čtvrtém čtvrtletí klesla zhruba na 41.000 dolarů (přibližně milion Kč). To byla nejnižší úroveň nejméně za čtyři roky, uvedla agentura AP.


Čtěte více:

Akcie rozvíjejících se trhů se po slabém začátku roku 2025 blíží korekci
02.01.2025 15:40
Akcie rozvíjejících se trhů se po slabém začátku roku 2025 blíží korekci
Akcie rozvíjejících se trhů ve čtvrtek klesaly a index pro tyto trhy m...
Japonská, švýcarská a australská inflační výjimečnost a predikce od Goldman Sachs
02.01.2025 17:06
Japonská, švýcarská a australská inflační výjimečnost a predikce od Goldman Sachs
Dnes se podíváme na predikce inflace ve vybraných zemích od Goldman S...
Čínská automobilka BYD loni zvýšila prodej o 41 procent na 4,3 milionu vozů
02.01.2025 15:19
Čínská automobilka BYD loni zvýšila prodej o 41 procent na 4,3 milionu vozů
Čínská automobilka BYD v loňském roce zvýšila celkový prodej o 41 proc...
Wall Street roste, ale na úvod zaváhala s Teslou a střídá směry
02.01.2025 17:05
Wall Street roste, ale na úvod zaváhala s Teslou a střídá směry
Start to nového roku vypadal nejprve podle amerických futures dobře, p...


Váš názor
  • Přidat názor
     
    02.01.2025 17:50

    Podle dat z amerického systému FARS (U.S. Fatality Analysis Reporting System), mají vozidla Tesla nejvyšší počet smrtelných nehod (!) na miliardu ujetých kilometrů ze všech značek automobilů v Americe...... "Tesla vehicles suffer fatal accidents at a rate that's twice (!).. the industry average... The study was conducted on model year 2018–2022 vehicles, and focused on crashes between 2017 and 2022 that resulted in occupant fatalities.... Tesla vehicles have a fatal crash rate of 5.6 per billion miles driven, according to the study; Kia is second with a rate of 5.5, and Buick rounds out the top three with a 4.8 rate. The average fatal crash rate for all cars in the United States is 2.8 per billion vehicle miles driven." https://www.roadandtrack.com/news/a62919131/tesla-has-highest-fatal-accident-rate-of-all-auto-brands-study/
    SFX
Aktuální komentáře
02.01.2025
22:03Zámořské indexy opět ztrácely  
17:08Automobilce Tesla vloni poprvé za více než deset let klesl celoroční odbyt
17:06Japonská, švýcarská a australská inflační výjimečnost a predikce od Goldman Sachs
17:05Wall Street roste, ale na úvod zaváhala s Teslou a střídá směry  
15:40Akcie rozvíjejících se trhů se po slabém začátku roku 2025 blíží korekci
15:19Čínská automobilka BYD loni zvýšila prodej o 41 procent na 4,3 milionu vozů
12:59Investiční výhled 2025: Strategie  
11:22Cena plynu pro trh EU na počátku obchodování stoupla nejvýše od října 2023
11:13Dominik Rusinko: Český průmysl zakončil rok pesimisticky
11:00Deepwater: Nepříjemná realita u technologických akcií
9:17Rozbřesk: Česká ekonomika ve volebním roce 2025
9:00Ukrajina včera zastavila tranzit plynu do EU. Na Česko to vliv mít nebude, negativně se projeví hlavně na Slovensku
8:53První obchodní den roku 2025: Evropský inflační cíl na dosah, čínské akcie klesají a futures jsou zelené  
7:06Pokračování americké akciové výjimečnosti?
01.01.2025
16:05Inflace a sazby v příštích dvou letech – cíl stále jen na dosah?
12:08Investiční výhled 2025: Solidní ekonomický růst, ECB s pevnější cestou než Fed  
8:11Akcie 2025: Valuace nejsou přehnaně vysoko, rok přinese spíše mírnější zisky?
31.12.2024
22:00Závěr roku se na Wall Street nevydařil, ale S&P 500 za celý rok +24 %. Které tituly rostly nejvíce?  
17:09Globální ekonomika v roce 2025: Návraty ke starému „normálu“, čínské překračování pasti středních příjmů a americko – evropské inflační přestřelování?
16:00J&T ARCH INVESTMENTS SICAV, a.s.: Zveřejnění vnitřní informace

Související komentáře
Nejčtenější zprávy dne
Nejčtenější zprávy týdne
Nejdiskutovanější zprávy týdne
Kalendář událostí
Nebyla nalezena žádná data
UDÁLOSTI ONLINE
Dlouhodobý ekonomický kalendář ČR
Dlouhodobý ekonomický kalendář Svět