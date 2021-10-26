Hledat v komentářích

Detail - články
ČEB, a.s.: Informace o vyplácení úrokových výnosů z emisí dluhopisů

26.10.2021 11:30
Autor: Redakce, Patria.cz

Česká exportní banka, a.s.
IČ 63078333

 

Česká exportní banka, a.s., se sídlem Vodičkova 34/701, 111 21 Praha 1, IČ 63078333,
uhradí ke stanovenému dni 15. listopadu 2021 měsíční úrokový výnos z emise dluhopisů,
vydaných dne 15. listopadu 2012 v zahraničí:

- Úrokový výnos EUR 121.800,- (fixed rate)
a zároveň uhradí jistinu ve výši EUR 1.250.000,--
z emise dluhopisů kótované na Luxembourg Stock Exchange
v celkové nominální hodnotě EUR 150.000.000,00, splatné v roce 2022,
ISIN XS0850460634
- Rozhodný den pro výplatu úrokového výnosu je 31. 10.2021

 

(komerční sdělení)

 


