Podnikatelská aktivita v USA klesala čtvrtý měsíc za sebou. Poptávka slábne, hlásí výrobci i poskytovatelé služeb

25.10.2022 8:27
Autor: ČTK

Podnikatelská aktivita ve Spojených státech v říjnu čtvrtý měsíc za sebou klesla, výrobci i poskytovatelé služeb hlásí slabší poptávku. Vyplývá to z průzkumu mezi nákupními manažery, jehož výsledky zveřejnila organizace S&P Global. Údaje jsou další známkou ochabování americké ekonomiky tváří v tvář vysoké inflaci a rostoucím úrokových sazbám, napsala agentura Reuters.

Index podnikatelské aktivity v říjnu klesl na 47,3 bodu ze zářijových 49,5 bodu. Sestoupil tak hlouběji pod klíčovou padesátibodovou hranici, která je předělem mezi růstem a poklesem aktivity.

"Hospodářský útlum v USA v říjnu nabral výrazně na tempu a důvěra v budoucí vývoj se rovněž výrazně zhoršila," uvedl ekonom Chris Williamson z S&P Global. "Za poklesem stál zejména propad aktivity v sektoru služeb, ke kterému přispěly rostoucí životní náklady a zpřísňující se finanční podmínky," dodal.

Americká centrální banka (Fed) se nyní pomocí zpřísňování měnové politiky snaží dostat pod kontrolu inflaci. Předpokládá se, že začátkem listopadu Fed opět zvýší základní úrokovou sazbu o 0,75 procentního bodu. Podle páteční zprávy listu The Wall Street Journal bude nicméně americká centrální banka pravděpodobně diskutovat o tom, že v prosinci přikročí k mírnějšímu zvýšení úroků.

Meziroční tempo růstu spotřebitelských cen ve Spojených státech v září již třetí měsíc za sebou zpomalilo a míra inflace klesla na 8,2 procenta ze srpnové hodnoty 8,3 procenta. V červnu se inflace vyšplhala až na čtyřicetileté maximum 9,1 procenta.

Zvyšování úroků pomáhá brzdit inflaci, obvykle však má negativní vliv na hospodářskou aktivitu. Americká ekonomika ve druhém čtvrtletí klesla v přepočtu na celý rok o 0,6 procenta. Největší ekonomika světa tak vykázala pokles již druhé čtvrtletí za sebou, v prvním kvartálu se hrubý domácí produkt (HDP) snížil o 1,6 procenta. Údaje o vývoji ekonomiky ve třetím čtvrtletí zveřejní americká vláda ve čtvrtek.

 

