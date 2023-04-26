Hledat v komentářích

Nastal čas využívat volatilitu a přidávat do portfolia levnější a kvalitní akcie, domnívá se ředitelka investiční společnosti

26.04.2023 6:03
Autor: Redakce, Patria.cz

Inflace se v minulosti chovala symetricky. To znamená, že klesala přibližně stejným tempem, jakým se dostala na svůj vrchol. Pro Yahoo Finance to uvedla ředitelka Laffer Tengler Investments Nancy Tengler. K tomu dodala, že trvalo asi 16 měsíců, než se inflace dostala na svůj vrchol, její pokles nyní trvá přibližně 10 měsíců. „Myslím si, že probíhá skutečný pokrok,“ míní investorka.

Tengler uvedla, že v minulosti Fed dělal největší chyby, pokud svou politiku nastavoval na základě zpožděných dat. Vedoucí indikátory přitom podle ní nyní ukazují na výrazné zpomalení aktivity v americkém hospodářství. „Mnohem více než ve zbytku světa.“ Obává se tak, že to Fed s utahováním své politiky přežene. Tengler se domnívá, že už dochází i k poklesu nákladů spojených s bydlením, které tvoří výraznou část inflace. Ani tento pokles se ještě neprojevuje v oficiálních číslech týkajících se inflace.

Tengler nevnímá zhoršující se negativní tlaky na úvěrových trzích, nicméně dosavadní utažení úvěrových podmínek „dělá práci za Fed“. Tedy brzdí ekonomiku podobně jako zvedání sazeb. Podle expertky je tak tento vývoj dalším z důvodů, proč by Fed již neměl dále zvyšovat sazby. Monetární politika totiž funguje se zpožděním. Podle investorky by Fed měl také sledovat vývoj peněžního agregátu M2, jehož růst se překlopil do negativních čísel. Centrální banka sice tvrdí, že tento ukazatel není příliš relevantní, ale „fakta ukazují na opak“.



Ohledně investiční strategie své společnosti Tengler uvedla, že už na podzim přidávala technologie a zboží dlouhodobé spotřeby. V tu dobu se to mohlo jevit jako chyba, ale ukázalo se, že šlo o dobrý tah. Nicméně nyní investorka pozice na těchto akciích omezuje a příčinou jsou jejich valuace. „Plných valuací“ podle ní dosáhly také defenzivní sektory.

Tengler se domnívá, že investoři by měli využívat volatilitu na trzích k tomu, aby do svého portfolia přidávali atraktivní akcie. Volatilita je v tomto ohledu „přítelem i dlouhodobých investorů“. Nyní je pak podle expertky čas zejména na firmy s kvalitním managementem. Nachází je mimo jiné ve zmíněných technologiích, věří ale i některým komoditním firmám, protože se domnívá, že se nacházíme v dalším komoditním supercyklu. Na otázku týkající se Tesly pak odpověděla, že po posledních zveřejněných číslech ji zřejmě bude kupovat.

Tengler vnímá současnou strategii snižování cen vozů Tesly jako snahu o přetažení zákazníků do jejího „ekosystému“. Investorka se domnívá, že jde o stejný směr, kterým kráčel Apple. A z kterého bude Tesla v dlouhém období těžit. Elon Musk je pak podle expertky hodně podceňován, tuto chybu přitom podle svých slov udělala dříve i ona sama.

Zdroj: Yahoo Finance



 

