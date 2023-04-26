Hledat v komentářích

Detail - články
Microsoft potěšil vyšším čistým ziskem i tržbami

Microsoft potěšil vyšším čistým ziskem i tržbami

26.04.2023 8:29
Autor: ČTK

Americký softwarový gigant Microsoft ve třetím finančním čtvrtletí zvýšil čistý zisk meziročně o devět procent na 18,3 miliardy dolarů (téměř 400 miliard Kč). Jeho tržby stouply o sedm procent na 52,9 miliardy dolarů. Oznámila to firma v dnešní tiskové zprávě. Výsledky tak překonaly očekávání analytiků.

V přepočtu na akcii Microsoft ve čtvrtletí, které skončilo 31. března, vydělal 2,45 dolaru. Analytici přitom podle průzkumu společnosti Refinitiv v průměru očekávali zisk 2,23 dolaru na akcii při tržbách 51 miliard dolarů, napsala agentura Reuters. Akcie Microsoftu si po zveřejnění výsledků připisovaly zhruba pět procent.

K růstu tržeb podniku přispěla silná poptávka po cloudových službách. Microsoft se nyní potýká s klesající poptávkou po osobních počítačích a také videohrách, které byly velmi oblíbené v průběhu pandemie. Celosvětový odbyt osobních počítačů v letošním prvním kalendářním čtvrtletí podle výzkumné společnosti International Data Corporation (IDC) meziročně klesl o 29 procent na 56,9 milionu přístrojů.

Microsoft již začátkem roku oznámil, že letos plánuje propustit asi 10.000 zaměstnanců, což je téměř pět procent jeho pracovní síly.

 

