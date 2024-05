Itálie varuje, že dohoda o globální minimální dani nebude kvůli výhradám včas

.....The date June 5, 2021..marks a momentous event, as the Group of Seven (G-7) nations..reached a landmark agreement backing the creation of a global minimum corporate tax (GMT) rate of at least 15% on multinational companies, regardless of where they are based or where their sales are made. Later, in July 2021, the G-20 also backed this plan. This G-7 accord feeds into a much broader existing effort of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and major economies....

