Deutsche Bank se ve čtvrtletí překvapivě vrátila k zisku

|Amgen Inc (09/20 Q3, Bef-mkt)
|Automatic Data Processing Inc (09/20 Q1, Bef-mkt)
|Beyond Meat Inc (09/20 Q3)
|Blackstone Group Inc/The (09/20 Q3, Bef-mkt)
|Boeing Co/The (09/20 Q3, Bef-mkt)
|Boston Scientific Corp (09/20 Q3)
|CME Group Inc (09/20 Q3, Bef-mkt)
|Deutsche Bank AG (09/20 Q3)
|Deutsche Boerse AG (09/20 Q3)
|eBay Inc (09/20 Q3, Aft-mkt)
|Eni SpA (09/20 Q3)
|Equinix Inc (09/20 Q3, Aft-mkt)
|Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (09/20 Q3, Bef-mkt)
|General Dynamics Corp (09/20 Q3, Bef-mkt)
|General Electric Co (09/20 Q3, Bef-mkt)
|Gilead Sciences Inc (09/20 Q3, Aft-mkt)
|Heineken NV (09/20 Q3)
|Mastercard Inc (09/20 Q3, Bef-mkt)
|Metro Bank PLC (09/20 Q3)
|Naturgy Energy Group SA (09/20 Q3)
|Pinterest Inc (09/20 Q3, Aft-mkt)
|ServiceNow Inc (09/20 Q3, Aft-mkt)
|Visa Inc (09/20 Q4, Aft-mkt)
|Western Digital Corp (09/20 Q1, Aft-mkt)
|7:00
|BASF SE (09/20 Q3)
|8:00
|Orsted A/S (09/20 Q3)
|8:00
|Puma SE (09/20 Q3)
|11:00
|Anthem Inc (09/20 Q3)
|11:00
|United Parcel Service Inc (09/20 Q3)
|13:00
|GlaxoSmithKline PLC (09/20 Q3)
|13:00
|Norfolk Southern Corp (09/20 Q3)
|13:30
|USA - Bilance zahr. obchodu, předb., mld. USD
|21:05
|Ford Motor Co (09/20 Q3)