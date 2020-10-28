Hledat v komentářích

Deutsche Bank se ve čtvrtletí překvapivě vrátila k zisku

28.10.2020 13:25
Autor: ČTK

Největší německá banka Deutsche Bank se ve třetím čtvrtletí překvapivě vrátila k zisku a v černých číslech se ocitla poprvé od prvního čtvrtletí loňského roku. Bance pomohl silný výkon divize investičního bankovnictví. Zisk připadající na akcionáře činil 182 milionů eur (pět miliard Kč) ve srovnání se ztrátou 942 milionů eur ve stejném období loňského roku, oznámila dnes banka.

Zisk připadající akcionářům je po zdanění a odečtení dividend pro majitele prioritních akcií. Čisté výnosy se zvýšily o 19 procent na 5,9 miliardy eur. Očištěný zisk před zdaněním se zvýšil o 87 procent.

Banka se v posledních pěti letech potýkala s poklesem a doufá, že se jí podaří obnovit růst díky restrukturalizaci, která zahrnuje propouštění, opuštění některých aktivit a snížení nákladů. Podle analytiků restrukturalizace začíná přinášet ovoce a bance se daří odolávat i nejistotám souvisejícím s pandemií nemoci covid-19.

"Náš více zaměřený obchodní model se vyplácí a podstatnou část růstu našich výnosů považujeme za udržitelnou," komentoval výsledky generální ředitel Christian Sewing.

Světlým bodem výsledků byla investiční banka. Její výnosy stouply o 43 procent, hlavně díky růstu obchodování s cennými papíry s pevným výnosem a měnami. Růst výnosů divize čeká Deutsche Bank až do konce letošního roku.

Rezervy na ztrátové úvěry však stouply meziročně o 56 procent na 273 milionů eur. Proti předchozímu čtvrtletí se však snížily, napsaly agentury AP a Reuters.

 

