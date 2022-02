Zvyšování sazeb ECB - hrozící chyba, anebo snaha o dobití munice na příští recesi?

..The ECB’s New Stealth Mandate Dec 15, 2020 MELVYN B. KRAUSS Over the course of the pandemic, the European Central Bank has effectively adopted a new mandate, perhaps having concluded that its inflation target is unattainable without more fiscal stimulus. The new top priority appears to be financial solidarity within the eurozone, and it could not have come at a better time. The European Central Bank’s monetary policy has undergone a peculiar change during the pandemic. Something other than the goal of price stability appears to be guiding the bank’s overall approach, suggesting that it has adopted a new mandate without publicly announcing it. keby ECB mala mandát iba cenovú stabilitu, už v decembri mala byť sadzba na úrovni aspoň 5%. Inflácia je vysoká teraz a je prapodivné, že chcú čakať ešte neskutočných 9 mesiacov "čo sa z toho narodí".. ? to sa vypomstí !

SFX