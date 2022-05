ČNB intervenuje na obranu koruny, ta zpevnila pod 25 za euro

Ale ntervenovali, a ne malo. A pak zaroven diky politickemu natlaku snizovali uroky. : "In 2019-2020 a raft of market interventions, conducted via state banks to support the lira, wiped out $128 billion of central bank reserves and emerged as a focus of what opposition parties called government mismanagement." a namatkove co sem nasel na konci 2021: For the second time this week, Turkey’s central bank dipped into its precious foreign exchange reserves and sold dollars to prop up the lira... The exchange rate intervention happened on Friday after ratings agency Fitch revised Turkey’s outlook to “negative” from “stable” over risks created by recent interest rate cuts.

Ai-kun