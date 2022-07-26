Alibaba chystá primární veřejnou nabídku na akciové burze v Hongkongu

Čínská společnost Alibaba chystá primární veřejnou nabídku akcií (IPO) na burze v Hongkongu. Největší internetový prodejce v Číně si chce rozšířit a diverzifikovat investorskou základnu, oznámil ve svém dnešním sdělení. Očekává se, že proces bude uzavřen do konce roku, což by z Alibaby učinilo společnost se dvěma primárními veřejnými emisemi na burzách v New Yorku a Hongkongu.



"Hongkong a New York jsou hlavními globálními finančními centry se společnými rysy otevřenosti a rozmanitosti,“ uvedl generální ředitel Daniel Zhang. "Hongkong je také odrazovým můstkem pro globalizační strategii Alibaby a my jsme plně přesvědčeni o čínské ekonomice a její budoucnosti," dodal.



Alibaba vstoupila na burzu v New Yorku v září 2014 a v listopadu 2019 dokončila sekundární nabídku akcií v Hongkongu. Bývala velmi oblíbená mezi investory do technologických společností, ale cena jejích akcií prudce klesla, když se Peking rozhodl čínský technologický průmysl regulovat. Loni akcie firmy odepsaly 47 procent. Dnes v Hongkongu zpevnily asi o šest procent.