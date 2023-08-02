Hledat v komentářích

Detail - články
Čipař Arm chce v největším letošním IPO získat až 70 miliard dolarů

02.08.2023 9:45
Autor: ČTK

Britská společnost Arm, která navrhuje počítačové čipy, chce při vstupu na americký akciový trh Nasdaq dosáhnout ohodnocení 60 až 70 miliard dolarů (až 1,5 bilionu Kč). S odvoláním na informované zdroje to dnes uvedla agentura Bloomberg. V letošním roce by tak mohlo jít o největší primární veřejnou nabídku akcií (IPO).

V prvním zářijovém týdnu začnou prezentace spojené se vstupem na burzu, cenu akcií firma stanoví týden poté. O vstup na akciový trh společnost Arm požádala u amerických regulačních úřadů letos v dubnu. Zdroje tehdy uvedly, že prodejem akcií chce firma získat osm až deset miliard dolarů. Začátkem tohoto roku firma odmítla výzvu britské vlády, aby vstoupila na burzu v Londýně.

Firmu Arm v roce 2016 koupila za 32 miliard dolarů japonská investiční skupina Softbank, která její akcie následně stáhla z londýnské burzy. V roce 2020 se Softbank dohodla, že firmu Arm prodá za 40 miliard dolarů americkému výrobci grafických čipů Nvidia. Vloni se však zúčastněné strany rozhodly transakci zrušit kvůli regulačním překážkám.

Softbank v důsledku zrušení transakce začala pracovat na uvedení akcií firmy Arm na burzu. Šéf Softbank Masajoši Son dříve naznačil, že japonský podnik si hodlá v britské firmě ponechat většinový podíl.

Návrhy společnosti Arm se používají u čipů, které vyrábí většina velkých světových polovodičových společností, včetně společností Intel, AMD, Nvidia či Qualcomm.

 
 

