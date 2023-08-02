Hledat v komentářích

Investiční doporučení
více...
Výsledky společností - ČR
více...
Výsledky společností - Svět
více...
IPO, M&A
více...
Týdenní přehledy
více...
 

Detail - články  
Evropa zahájí poklesem, USA ztratily nejvyšší rating od Fitch

Evropa zahájí poklesem, USA ztratily nejvyšší rating od Fitch

02.08.2023 8:57
Autor: Redakce, Patria.cz

Evropské akciové futures před otevřením hlavního trhu výrazněji klesají, evropský index Stoxx 50 odepisuje 1,2 %. Nedaří se především trhům ve Francii a Německu, tamní indexy CAC 40 a DAX klesají o 1,3 %.

Pokračování článku je dostupné jen klientům placených služeb Patria Plus / Investor Plus případně uživatelům platformy Patria Direct. Pokud jste klientem těchto služeb, potom je nutné se Přihlásit.

Patria Plus / Investor PlusV rámci placeného informačního servisu získáte přístup ke kompletnímu zpravodajství www.patria.cz bez jakýchkoliv omezení. Veškeré zprávy, komentáře a horké zprávy jsou zobrazovány terminálovou metodou (bez nutnosti obnovovat stránku) bez zpoždění a v plné verzi. 

Nejen zpravodajství, ale i další služby získáte v Patria Plus / Investor Plus - sms a e-mailové zpravodajství, data z finančních trhů v reálném čase, kompletní analytický servis, rozsáhlé databáze časových řad ke stažení, prognózy vývoje a valuace, ekonomické fundamenty, nástroje a kalkulátory... více


Čtěte více:

Úspěšný debut mmcité na trhu START pražské burzy: Akcie designéra a výrobce městského mobiliáře zpevnily o 21 procent
01.08.2023 13:55
Úspěšný debut mmcité na trhu START pražské burzy: Akcie designéra a výrobce městského mobiliáře zpevnily o 21 procent
Společnost mmcité a.s. dnes úspěšně zahájila obchodování na trhu START...
Schodek rozpočtu na konci července byl 214,1 miliardy korun, od června klesl
01.08.2023 15:14
Schodek rozpočtu na konci července byl 214,1 miliardy korun, od června klesl
Schodek státního rozpočtu ke konci července klesl na 214,1 miliardy k...
ISM ukazuje zlepšení, ale obrázek příliš nemění
01.08.2023 17:08
ISM ukazuje zlepšení, ale obrázek příliš nemění
V období až do zářijového zasedání Fedu budou nová data z americké eko...
Analytici k výsledkové sezóně: Rally na fundamentu založená není, je hladké přistání reálnější?
01.08.2023 17:56
Analytici k výsledkové sezóně: Rally na fundamentu založená není, je hladké přistání reálnější?
Na akciových trzích probíhala v posledních měsících zuřivá rally, kter...
Fitch snížil rating Spojených států z nejvyššího stupně AAA na stupeň AA+
02.08.2023 8:48
Fitch snížil rating Spojených států z nejvyššího stupně AAA na stupeň AA+
Americká ratingová agentura Fitch Ratings snížila hodnocení úvěrové sp...


Váš názor
Na tomto místě můžete zahájit diskusi. Zatím nebyl zadán žádný názor. Do diskuse mohou přispívat pouze přihlášení uživatelé (Přihlásit). Pokud nemáte účet, na který byste se mohli přihlásit, registrujte se zde.
Aktuální komentáře
02.08.2023
11:22Nižší americký rating rozhodil spíš akcie než dluhopisy  
11:01Americká ekonomika se vyhne recesi, obrací po Fedu i Bank of America
10:26Starbucks je v Číně na vzestupu, ale prodeje zůstávají zklamáním
10:04Výrobce čipů AMD překonal odhady a začal pronikat na trh AI
9:45Čipař Arm chce v největším letošním IPO získat až 70 miliard dolarů
9:32Firma e& koupí polovinu aktiv PPF Telecom ve čtyřech zemích za 52 mld Kč
9:05Rozbřesk: Jak ČNB může přepsat prognózu po posledních číslech za HDP?
8:57Evropa zahájí poklesem, USA ztratily nejvyšší rating od Fitch  
8:48Fitch snížil rating Spojených států z nejvyššího stupně AAA na stupeň AA+
01.08.2023
17:56Analytici k výsledkové sezóně: Rally na fundamentu založená není, je hladké přistání reálnější?  
17:32Akcie míří dolů, když zprávy nabídly záminky k výběru zisků  
17:08ISM ukazuje zlepšení, ale obrázek příliš nemění  
16:35Výnosová křivka jako indikátor recese – tentokrát jinak?
15:30Pfizeru klesly tržby o 54 procent, výrazně ochladl zájem o covidové vakcíny
15:14Schodek rozpočtu na konci července byl 214,1 miliardy korun, od června klesl
14:54WOOD SPAC One a.s.: Informace o vstupu Footshopu na burzu
14:53Výsledky Marathon Petroleum: Objemem proti nižším maržím  
13:55Úspěšný debut mmcité na trhu START pražské burzy: Akcie designéra a výrobce městského mobiliáře zpevnily o 21 procent
13:37Nejnovější velký býk na Wall Street vidí S&P 500 na rekordu do konce roku
13:36Výsledky Arista Networks: Málo známý cloudový hráč  

Související komentáře
Nejčtenější zprávy dne
Nejčtenější zprávy týdne
Nejdiskutovanější zprávy týdne
Kalendář událostí
ČasUdálost
Albemarle Corp (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
ANSYS Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Arconic Corp (06/23 Q2)
Carlyle Group Inc/The (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
CVS Health Corp (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
DoorDash Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Emerson Electric Co (06/23 Q3, Bef-mkt)
Equinix Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Ferrari NV (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
FMC Corp (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/The (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Herbalife Ltd (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Johnson Controls International plc (06/23 Q3, Bef-mkt)
Kraft Heinz Co/The (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
Marathon Oil Corp (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
MetLife Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Occidental Petroleum Corp (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
PayPal Holdings Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Phillips 66 (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
Public Storage (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
QUALCOMM Inc (06/23 Q3, Aft-mkt)
Robinhood Markets Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Scorpio Tankers Inc (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
Simon Property Group Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
Yum! Brands Inc (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
7:00Siemens Healthineers AG (06/23 Q3)
7:30HUGO BOSS AG (06/23 Q2)
12:00DuPont de Nemours Inc (06/23 Q2)
12:30Humana Inc (06/23 Q2)
14:15USA - Změna zaměstnanosti (ADP)
UDÁLOSTI ONLINE
Dlouhodobý ekonomický kalendář ČR
Dlouhodobý ekonomický kalendář Svět