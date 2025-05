Spravne, meli Donaldovi vzkazat ze jestli bude dal delat bordel jeste muzou sazby zvysit.. :) , no jeste tiskovka a bude zas klid. "The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced another rate cut pause and warned of higher risks to its inflation and unemployment goals in a likely reference to President Donald Trump's tariffs. Policymakers voted unanimously to hold the US central bank's key lending rate at between 4.25 percent and 4.50 percent, the Fed said in a statement, adding that "swings in net exports" did not appear to have affected economic activity -- a nod to the pre-tariff surge in imports seen in the first quarter."

Ai-kun