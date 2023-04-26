Ceny plynu pro domácnosti se v pololetí v Česku zvýšily nejvíce z celé EU

Ceny plynu pro domácnosti se loni ve druhém pololetí v České republice zvýšily meziročně nejvíce ze všech zemí Evropské unie. Růst činil 231 procent, zatímco například na Slovensku dosáhl 18 procent a byl druhý nejnižší v unii. Ve své zprávě to dnes uvedl evropský statistický úřad Eurostat. Pokud se cena vyjádří v eurech, nejlevnější plyn měly domácnosti v Maďarsku.



Růst cen elektřiny pak byl v České republice druhý nejvyšší z celé EU, meziročně dosáhl 97 procent. Nejméně elektřina zdražila v Lucembursku, kde růst činil tři procenta.



Průměrně se cena elektřiny pro domácnosti ve druhé polovině loňského roku v celé EU zvýšila o 28,4 procenta. Cena plynu se v unii zvýšila o 11,4 procenta.



Vedle Rumunska a České republiky elektřina zdražila nejvíce v Dánsku (o 70 procent), Litvě (o 65 procent) a v Lotyšsku (o 59 procent). Nejméně si za elektřinu museli připlatit v Lucembursku (plus tři procenta), Rakousku a Německu (v obou zemích o čtyři procenta) a v Polsku a Bulharsku (v obou zemích o pět procent).



Vyjádřeno v eurech byly průměrné ceny plynu pro domácnosti ve druhé polovině loňského roku nejnižší v Maďarsku (3,5 eura za 100 kilowatthodin), Chorvatsku (4,5 eura za 100 kWh) a na Slovensku (4,9 eura za 100 kWh), nejvyšší pak ve Švédsku (27,5 eura za 100 kWh) a Dánsku (20,8 eura za 100 kWh).



Ceny energií se začaly výrazně zvyšovat ještě před ruskou invazí na Ukrajinu, což bylo na konci loňského února. Pak růst cen energií až do druhého pololetí zrychloval. Elektřina a zemní plyn v poslední době vykazovaly známky stabilizace, podle Eurostatu částečně kvůli politice a intervencím EU.



Jednotlivé země unie zvolily různá opatření, jak se s prudkým růstem cen energií vypořádat. Některé snížily daně a poplatky, dočasně prominuly daně spotřebitelům, zavedly cenové stropy, poskytly jednorázovou podporu nebo přidělovaly poukázky konečným spotřebitelům. Některé členské státy uplatňovaly i regulované ceny.