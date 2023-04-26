Medvědi a býci na Tesle a další názory na tuto společnost

Když ředitelka Laffer Tengler Investments Nancy Tengler hovořila na Yahoo Finance o akciích Tesly, uvedla, že po posledních zveřejněných číslech je bude zřejmě nakupovat. Současnou strategii snižování cen vozů Tesly totiž vnímá jako snahu o přetažení zákazníků do „ekosystému“ firmy. Investorka se domnívá, že jde o stejný směr, kterým kráčel . A z kterého bude v dlouhém období těžit. Elon Musk je pak podle expertky hodně podceňován, tuto chybu přitom podle svých slov udělala dříve i ona sama. O Tesle na Yahoo hovořili i další, včetně Cathie Wood z Ark Invest.



Craig Irwin z ROTH Capital Partners poukazuje na to, že má již několik let staré modely, zatímco jiné automobilky přichází na trh s řadou nových modelů. Pro Teslu tak bude prostředí náročnější. On sám má u akcie cílovou cenu na 85 dolarech a považuje je tak za velmi předražené. Překvapen není ani tím, že nedosáhla na očekávání na straně marží, podle experta bude tlak na ziskovost naopak pokračovat.







Irwin podle svých slov považuje Teslu za výbornou společnost, která vybudovala nový trh. Nicméně na něm bude slavit úspěch řada dalších. A akcie jsou „neobyčejně předražené“. Dochází tak k tomu, že když v krátké době oslabí o 9 %, kapitalizace Tesly klesne podobně, jako kdyby byla smazána celá kapitalizace automobilky . „Jsem medvědem u těchto akcií, ale optimistou u celého odvětví.“



Mezi největší býky na Tesle patří Cathie Wood z Ark Invest. Ta hovoří o tom, že cena akcií této firmy by se v roce 2027 mohla pohybovat na 2000 dolarech. Poslední výsledky pak tuto investorku ke změně názoru nepřiměly. Naopak vítá snahu o zvyšování množství prodaných vozů. Tato strategie totiž podle ní sedí na budoucí expanzi firmy do oblasti robotaxíků. Nebude jí ale stát v cestě regulace?



Wood se domnívá, že změny v regulaci naopak hrají Tesle do karet. Po dlouhodobém poklesu se totiž před pár lety začal opět zvedat počet nehod na amerických silnicích. Existuje tak tlak na změnu a regulátoři pozorně sledují data od Tesly. Ta podle expertky ukazují, že autonomní řízení od Tesly se dostane do nehody v průměru každých 3,5 milionu mil. U průměrného vozu na trhu to je 500 tisíc mil.







Na závěr investorka upřesnila, že její cílová cena se do značné míry odvíjí od globálního potenciálu robotaxíků. Ty totiž podle jejího názoru představují investiční příležitost, kterých se za jednu generaci objevuje jen málo.



Zdroj: Yahoo Finance









