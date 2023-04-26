Hledat v komentářích

Investiční doporučení
více...
Výsledky společností - ČR
více...
Výsledky společností - Svět
více...
IPO, M&A
více...
Týdenní přehledy
více...
 

Detail - články
Medvědi a býci na Tesle a další názory na tuto společnost

Medvědi a býci na Tesle a další názory na tuto společnost

26.04.2023 13:04
Autor: Redakce, Patria.cz

Když ředitelka Laffer Tengler Investments Nancy Tengler hovořila na Yahoo Finance o akciích Tesly, uvedla, že po posledních zveřejněných číslech je bude zřejmě nakupovat. Současnou strategii snižování cen vozů Tesly totiž vnímá jako snahu o přetažení zákazníků do „ekosystému“ firmy. Investorka se domnívá, že jde o stejný směr, kterým kráčel Apple. A z kterého bude Tesla v dlouhém období těžit. Elon Musk je pak podle expertky hodně podceňován, tuto chybu přitom podle svých slov udělala dříve i ona sama. O Tesle na Yahoo hovořili i další, včetně Cathie Wood z Ark Invest.

Craig Irwin z ROTH Capital Partners poukazuje na to, že Tesla má již několik let staré modely, zatímco jiné automobilky přichází na trh s řadou nových modelů. Pro Teslu tak bude prostředí náročnější. On sám má u akcie cílovou cenu na 85 dolarech a považuje je tak za velmi předražené. Překvapen není ani tím, že Tesla nedosáhla na očekávání na straně marží, podle experta bude tlak na ziskovost naopak pokračovat.



Irwin podle svých slov považuje Teslu za výbornou společnost, která vybudovala nový trh. Nicméně na něm bude slavit úspěch řada dalších. A akcie jsou „neobyčejně předražené“. Dochází tak k tomu, že když v krátké době oslabí o 9 %, kapitalizace Tesly klesne podobně, jako kdyby byla smazána celá kapitalizace automobilky Ford. „Jsem medvědem u těchto akcií, ale optimistou u celého odvětví.“

Mezi největší býky na Tesle patří Cathie Wood z Ark Invest. Ta hovoří o tom, že cena akcií této firmy by se v roce 2027 mohla pohybovat na 2000 dolarech. Poslední výsledky pak tuto investorku ke změně názoru nepřiměly. Naopak vítá snahu o zvyšování množství prodaných vozů. Tato strategie totiž podle ní sedí na budoucí expanzi firmy do oblasti robotaxíků. Nebude jí ale stát v cestě regulace?

Wood se domnívá, že změny v regulaci naopak hrají Tesle do karet. Po dlouhodobém poklesu se totiž před pár lety začal opět zvedat počet nehod na amerických silnicích. Existuje tak tlak na změnu a regulátoři pozorně sledují data od Tesly. Ta podle expertky ukazují, že autonomní řízení od Tesly se dostane do nehody v průměru každých 3,5 milionu mil. U průměrného vozu na trhu to je 500 tisíc mil.



Na závěr investorka upřesnila, že její cílová cena se do značné míry odvíjí od globálního potenciálu robotaxíků. Ty totiž podle jejího názoru představují investiční příležitost, kterých se za jednu generaci objevuje jen málo.

Zdroj: Yahoo Finance




 

Čtěte více:

Perly týdne: Tesla bez nejlepšího vozu na trhu a cenami na úrovni Škodovek. K tomu recese, kterou nepotřebujeme
14.04.2023 12:09
Perly týdne: Tesla bez nejlepšího vozu na trhu a cenami na úrovni Škodovek. K tomu recese, kterou nepotřebujeme
Podle UBS propukla cenová válka na elektromobilech a postupně se dosta...
Ján Hladký k výsledkové sezóně: Vysoké valuace dávají prostor pro negativní překvapení. Lze najít ale i kvalitní tituly
17.04.2023 17:49
Ján Hladký k výsledkové sezóně: Vysoké valuace dávají prostor pro negativní překvapení. Lze najít ale i kvalitní tituly
„Banky začaly výsledkovou sezónu na jedničku,“ uvádí v rozhovoru analy...
Komentář analytika: Vlna zlevňování poslala marže Tesly dolů, dodávky ale velice slušné
20.04.2023 17:19
Komentář analytika: Vlna zlevňování poslala marže Tesly dolů, dodávky ale velice slušné
Tržby vyrostly meziročně o necelých 25 % na 23,3 mld. USD, čímž se př...
Perly týdne: Proč byste si Teslu kupovali dnes, když bude za čas levnější?
21.04.2023 11:34
Perly týdne: Proč byste si Teslu kupovali dnes, když bude za čas levnější?
Bill Nygren z Oakmark Funds míní, že Netflix je velmi dobře vedená fir...


Váš názor
Na tomto místě můžete zahájit diskusi. Zatím nebyl zadán žádný názor. Do diskuse mohou přispívat pouze přihlášení uživatelé (Přihlásit). Pokud nemáte účet, na který byste se mohli přihlásit, registrujte se zde.
Aktuální komentáře
26.04.2023
15:12Výsledky Microsoft: S monetizací Bing to tak horké zatím nebude  
14:21Britský regulátor zablokoval Microsoftu záměr převzít firmu Activision Blizzard
13:23Ceny plynu pro domácnosti se v pololetí v Česku zvýšily nejvíce z celé EU
13:04Medvědi a býci na Tesle a další názory na tuto společnost
12:04Microsoft dnes bude silným tahounem, optimismus však nezažehl  
12:02RMS Mezzanine, a.s.: Částečné čerpání a splacení úvěru
11:03Zítřejší výsledky Monety: Čistý zisk za první kvartál klesne o pětinu kvůli nižším výnosům  
10:59BCG: Šéfové firem ve světě hledí na letošek s mírným optimismem
10:33AQUAPALACE, a.s: Konsolidovaná výroční finanční zpráva za rok 2022
9:09Rozbřesk: ČNB “obrušuje” jestřábí rétoriku. Jsou úvahy nad růstem sazeb míněny vážně?
8:53Giganti Alphabet a Microsoft představili své výsledky a sázky na umělou inteligenci, futures jsou dnes v červeném  
8:32Alphabetu meziročně klesl čistý zisk, vyšší tržby však překonaly očekávání trhu
8:29Microsoft potěšil vyšším čistým ziskem i tržbami
8:26Dalibor Dědek: HARDWARIO urychlí vývoj Jablotronu. Spolupráce posílí jeho výsledky
6:03Nastal čas využívat volatilitu a přidávat do portfolia levnější a kvalitní akcie, domnívá se ředitelka investiční společnosti
25.04.2023
22:10Předvýsledkový úterní výprodej na Wall Street, FRC -49,4 %  
17:19Co říká cyklická část trhu o dalším vývoji?
17:03Dluhopisy dnes jedou, dolar se zvedá, akcie dál pod tlakem  
16:37WEBINÁŘ Ekonomika a trhy po bankovní krizi: Vyhlídky pro růst, inflaci i sazby. Již ve čtvrtek 27. dubna od 15:00
15:43Analytik k výsledkům General Motors: Starý dobrý a nepříliš zajímavý kvartál  

Související komentáře
Nejčtenější zprávy dne
Nejčtenější zprávy týdne
Nejdiskutovanější zprávy týdne
Kalendář událostí
ČasUdálost
American Water Works Co Inc (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Automatic Data Processing Inc (03/23 Q3, Bef-mkt)
Boeing Co/The (03/23 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Boston Scientific Corp (03/23 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Dassault Systemes SE (03/23 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Deutsche Boerse AG (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
eBay Inc (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Edwards Lifesciences Corp (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
EQT Corp (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
General Dynamics Corp (03/23 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Hess Corp (03/23 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Meta Platforms Inc (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
MTU Aero Engines AG (03/23 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Norfolk Southern Corp (03/23 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Orange SA (03/23 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Otis Worldwide Corp (03/23 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Pioneer Natural Resources Co (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
QuantumScape Corp (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Roku Inc (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
ServiceNow Inc (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Teladoc Health Inc (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Universal Music Group NV (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Varta AG (12/22 Q4, Bef-mkt)
Waste Management Inc (03/23 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Wolfspeed Inc (03/23 Q3, Aft-mkt)
7:00BE Semiconductor Industries NV (03/23 Q1)
7:30Saab AB (03/23 Q1)
8:00Assa Abloy AB (03/23 Q1)
8:00Puma SE (03/23 Q1)
9:00Iberdrola SA (03/23 Q1)
12:30Humana Inc (03/23 Q1)
13:00American Tower Corp (03/23 Q1)
13:00CME Group Inc (03/23 Q1)
14:30USA - Bilance zahr. obchodu, předb., mld. USD
14:30USA - Objednávky zboží dlouh. spotřeby, m/m
UDÁLOSTI ONLINE
Dlouhodobý ekonomický kalendář ČR
Dlouhodobý ekonomický kalendář Svět