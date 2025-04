Rozbřesk: Další krutý omyl Donalda Trumpa a trhy opět padají

Trump never cared about inflation ! ....When Trump won the election last November, inflation had fallen from a peak of 9% in 2022 to 2.7%, and it looked like the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening from 2022 to 2024 had worked. ...The National Association of Business Economists (NABE) expected inflation of just 2.3% by the end of 2025, close to the Fed's 2% target. ...... Nearly six months later, Trump's tariffs have completely changed the outlook for inflation and interest rates. The NABE inflation forecast has now risen to 3.4% by the end of the year.... ......https://finance.yahoo.com/news/commentary-trump-never-cared-about-inflation-201754341.html

SFX