Hledat v komentářích

Investiční doporučení
více...
Výsledky společností - ČR
více...
Výsledky společností - Svět
více...
IPO, M&A
více...
Týdenní přehledy
více...
 

Detail - články
Webinář Jak obchodovat s Patrií JIŽ DNES od 15:00! Ještě se můžete přihlásit!

Webinář Jak obchodovat s Patrií JIŽ DNES od 15:00! Ještě se můžete přihlásit!

26.04.2022 12:06
Autor: Redakce, Patria.cz

Začínáte s námi obchodovat? Pak je tento webinář určen přímo Vám. Pomůžeme Vám zorientovat se v naší webové i mobilní aplikaci. Dozvíte se, jak najít a zobchodovat své oblíbené tituly, jak a kdy nastavit měnovou konverzi nebo jak nastavit upozornění na změnu ceny daného titulu. Zájemcům, kteří chtějí investovat pravidelně do ETF fondů, ukážeme, kde si tyto investice nastavit. Nasměrujeme Vás také, kde a jak čerpat inspiraci pro Vaše investice, a samozřejmě nezapomene zodpovědět Vaše dotazy. To vše na webináři v úterý 26. dubna od 15:00 hodin!

Neváhejte a registrujte se ještě dnes zdarma ZDE.

Těší se na Vás zkušený a vstřícný kolega, matador mezi členy týmu Patria Finance a šéf péče o VIP klientelu Jindřich Holčák.

holčák webinář aplikace

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Čtěte více:

Bill Gross: Další vývoj inflace, návratnosti investičních aktiv a správné nastavení monetární politiky
10.04.2022 14:30
Bill Gross: Další vývoj inflace, návratnosti investičních aktiv a správné nastavení monetární politiky
V současném prostředí vysoké inflace a zároveň zpomalujícího tempa ek...
Víkendář: Damodaran o ESG a Rusku
09.04.2022 8:23
Víkendář: Damodaran o ESG a Rusku
Profesor financí a valuační odborník Damodaran se na svém blogu Musing...
Perly týdne: Musk v Twitteru, Buffett v HP a obrat v americkém cyklu
08.04.2022 12:28
Perly týdne: Musk v Twitteru, Buffett v HP a obrat v americkém cyklu
Jonathan Golub se domnívá, že technologie jsou dobrým aktivem pro turb...
Rozbřesk: Inflace v březnu vzrostla nad 12 % a to letos rozhodně není vše
11.04.2022 8:55
Rozbřesk: Inflace v březnu vzrostla nad 12 % a to letos rozhodně není vše
Číslem dnešního dne i celého týdne je domácí březnová inflace. Oproti ...


Váš názor
Na tomto místě můžete zahájit diskusi. Zatím nebyl zadán žádný názor. Do diskuse mohou přispívat pouze přihlášení uživatelé (Přihlásit). Pokud nemáte účet, na který byste se mohli přihlásit, registrujte se zde.
Aktuální komentáře
26.04.2022
13:20PepsiCo díky vyšší poptávce i růstu cen navýšila čistý zisk a zlepšila výhled
13:10Moneta rozdělí z loňského zisku dividendami 3,6 miliardy, schválila valná hromada
13:02Česká spořitelna a.s.: Zveřejnění výroční zprávy České spořitelny za rok 2021
12:29Odměňování akcionářů na pražské burze začíná. KB má dividendu schválenou, ČEZ to čeká  
12:27MONETA Money Bank, a.s.: Uveřejnění informace z valné hromady
12:15Komentář analytika: Hlavním zdrojem překvapení výsledků UBS opět investiční divize  
12:06Webinář Jak obchodovat s Patrií JIŽ DNES od 15:00! Ještě se můžete přihlásit!
11:41VÁLKA NA UKRAJINĚ - SLEDUJEME ONLINE
11:32Evropské trhy umazávají včerejší ztráty. Americké futures jsou v mírném záporu  
11:30Akcie si dopřávají oddech, než se znovu přihlásí staré problémy  
10:47Big Tech, kdysi silný tahoun, je nyní brzdou indexu S&P 500
9:17Rozbřesk: MMF varuje před snahou lokalizovat výrobní řetězce
8:53Evropské futures míří po čínském příslibu monetární podpory výše  
8:46Kontejnerový gigant Maersk navyšuje výhled celoročního zisku. Trh se stabilizuje až ve druhém pololetí
8:14ČEZ, a.s.: Konsolidovaná zpráva o platbách orgánům správy členského státu Evropské unie nebo třetí země za rok 2021
8:13Elon Musk kupuje sociální síť Twitter za 44 miliard dolarů
6:05FX strategie: Inflační vrchol v eurozóně a ČNB možná koruně ještě pomůže  
25.04.2022
22:02Zámoří ignoruje globální strach a zavírá zelené, Elon Musk kupuje Twitter  
17:25Jan Cepák: Rotace z ČEZu do KB a zase zpátky? Záleží na jedné věci
17:12S&P zhoršila úvěrové hodnocení Srí Lanky na selektivní platební neschopnost

Související komentáře
Nejčtenější zprávy dne
Nejčtenější zprávy týdne
Nejdiskutovanější zprávy týdne
Kalendář událostí
ČasUdálost
3M Co (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Alphabet Inc (03/22 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Ares Capital Corp (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Banco Santander SA (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Edwards Lifesciences Corp (03/22 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Enphase Energy Inc (03/22 Q1, Aft-mkt)
General Electric Co (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Kuehne + Nagel International AG (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Microsoft Corp (03/22 Q3, Aft-mkt)
MSCI Inc (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Novartis AG (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Orange SA (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
QuantumScape Corp (03/22 Q1, Aft-mkt)
Raytheon Technologies Corp (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Texas Instruments Inc (03/22 Q1, Aft-mkt)
UBS Group AG (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
Visa Inc (03/22 Q2, Aft-mkt)
Waste Management Inc (03/22 Q1, Bef-mkt)
6:00HSBC Holdings PLC (03/22 Q1)
7:00Randstad NV (03/22 Q1)
7:45Thule Group AB (03/22 Q1)
11:00Atlas Copco AB (03/22 Q1)
12:00Centene Corp (03/22 Q1)
12:00PepsiCo Inc (03/22 Q1)
12:00United Parcel Service Inc (03/22 Q1)
13:00Warner Bros Discovery Inc (03/22 Q1)
14:00HU - Jednání MNB, základní sazba
14:30USA - Objednávky zboží dlouh. spotřeby, m/m
16:00USA - Index spotř. důvěry Conference Board
22:00General Motors Co (03/22 Q1)
22:05Mondelez International Inc (03/22 Q1)
22:10Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (03/22 Q1)
UDÁLOSTI ONLINE
Dlouhodobý ekonomický kalendář ČR
Dlouhodobý ekonomický kalendář Svět