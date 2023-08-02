Nižší americký rating rozhodil spíš akcie než dluhopisy

|Albemarle Corp (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
|ANSYS Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
|Arconic Corp (06/23 Q2)
|Carlyle Group Inc/The (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
|CVS Health Corp (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
|DoorDash Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
|Emerson Electric Co (06/23 Q3, Bef-mkt)
|Equinix Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
|Ferrari NV (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
|FMC Corp (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
|Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/The (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
|Herbalife Ltd (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
|Johnson Controls International plc (06/23 Q3, Bef-mkt)
|Kraft Heinz Co/The (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
|Marathon Oil Corp (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
|MetLife Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
|Occidental Petroleum Corp (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
|PayPal Holdings Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
|Phillips 66 (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
|Public Storage (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
|QUALCOMM Inc (06/23 Q3, Aft-mkt)
|Robinhood Markets Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
|Scorpio Tankers Inc (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
|Simon Property Group Inc (06/23 Q2, Aft-mkt)
|World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
|Yum! Brands Inc (06/23 Q2, Bef-mkt)
|7:00
|Siemens Healthineers AG (06/23 Q3)
|7:30
|HUGO BOSS AG (06/23 Q2)
|12:00
|DuPont de Nemours Inc (06/23 Q2)
|12:30
|Humana Inc (06/23 Q2)
|14:15
|USA - Změna zaměstnanosti (ADP)