Nižší americký rating rozhodil spíš akcie než dluhopisy

Hlavní zprávou skloňovanou na trzích dnes dopoledne je bez pochyby snížení amerického ratingu agenturou Fitch. USA přišly o AAA u druhé ze tří klíčových agentur (S&P tak učinila už v roce 2011). Důvodem je opakující se problém s navýšením dluhového stropu a zhoršený fiskální výhled, který zvedá riziko pro věřitele.



Američtí politici sice hned vyskočili jak čertík z krabičky, že je to svévolný krok a že se zlepšuje ekonomický výkon, jenže těžko mohou popřít špatný stav veřejných financí. Na druhou stranu pro ně horší rating neznamená žádné podstatné nebezpečí, protože investoři prostě nenajdou stejně bezpečný a likvidní dluhopisový trh. Banky či fondy radši přepíšou své standardy, než aby se musely tzv. Treasuries zbavovat. Odliv peněz z dluhopisů se konat nebude. Pokud by přece jen někteří hráči výrazněji snižovali expozici a vytáhli výnosy výš, dali by podle nás ostatním jen příležitost k nákupu.



Během středečního dopoledne sledujeme naopak paradoxně pokles výnosů, tedy růst cen na americkém dluhopisovém trhu. Zpráva o ratingu totiž evidentně vycukala víc akciové než dluhopisové investory, vidíme přesun poptávky od rizika k bezpečí a klíčovým zástupcem bezpečných aktiv zůstávají - americké státní dluhopisy. Ani dolar neregistruje podstatný tlak a po včerejším oslabení se vrací vůči euru k 1,0980. Zmíněné akcie padají v Evropě asi o 1,5 pct a jen o něco mírnější pokles naznačují futures pro Ameriku.



Překvapení kolem ratingu by mělo postupně vyšumět, načež se pozornost vrátí k obvyklým tématům, jako jsou výsledky firem a data ze zámoří. Dnes je zastupuje report ADP, který se zařadí mezi indikace výsledku vládních statistik z trhu práce. Podle odhadů by ADP měl za červenec ukázat prudké zpomalení růstu zaměstnanosti ve firemním sektoru. Je to ale z hodně vysokého červnového údaje, takže konsensus na úrovni 190 k stále není žádné malé číslo.

Přehled kurzů nejdůležitějších měn dnes v 11:17 SEČ: Střední Evropa kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum CZK/EUR 23.9127 -0.1234 23.9752 23.8758 CZK/USD 21.7715 0.1403 21.8240 21.7240 HUF/EUR 389.1784 0.1720 389.6363 388.3071 PLN/EUR 4.4417 -0.0557 4.4688 4.4403

Asie kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum CNY/EUR 7.8858 -0.2369 7.9094 7.8440 JPY/EUR 156.5065 -0.5329 157.5304 156.2510 JPY/USD 142.5145 -0.3949 142.8600 142.2520

USA, Evropa kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum GBP/EUR 0.8587 -0.2283 0.8612 0.8585 CHF/EUR 0.9628 0.2306 0.9650 0.9594 NOK/EUR 11.1856 -0.1156 11.2300 11.1824 SEK/EUR 11.6760 0.2116 11.7070 11.6079 USD/EUR 1.0982 -0.1405 1.1019 1.0976

Ostatní kurz změna (%)* denní maximum denní minimum AUD/USD 1.5184 0.4707 1.5232 1.5083 CAD/USD 1.3308 0.2184 1.3317 1.3268