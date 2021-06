Když vládní bitcoinová matematika nevychází

pan je ekonom, ktery bohuzel nema o (fintech) svete ani paru...jak to chodi v realu viz nize: 1. Person A in USA puts remittance USD into fin-tech app. 2. They send remittance to family member B in El Salvador via the app. 3. USD is exchanged into BTC 4. BTC is sent to El Salvador over Lightning (No fees) 5. BTC is exchanged back into USD and delivered to person B:s app ***** 6. Q: How does Person B monetize the USD with no bank account? Spend it? Transfer to another wallet that has a bank account? Please explain, really want to understand this flow. A:You'll be able to send and recieve it anywhere using the app by scanning a QR code or creating an invoice, buy services and goods online etc. You can choose to either pay in dollars or in bitcoin, and the merchant can select if they want to recieve in bitcoin or dollars. Kdykoliv se tento pan vyjadruje k BTC stava se z toho meme;) https://twitter.com/steve_hanke/status/1408492688824020995?s=20

