Euforii střídá další vlna obav, tentokrát se točí kolem Credit Suisse

America's capitalist economy is "BREAKING DOWN before our eyes," citing the government move to bail out depositors who lost money in Silicon Valley Bank's collapse. "The US is supposed to be a capitalist economy, and that's breaking down before our eyes," he told the Financial Times on Monday. https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/citadel-ken-griffin-svb-rescue-capitalism-breaking-down-moral-hazard-2023-3 https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/2023031440/ken-griffin-feds-intervention-in-svb-collapse-shows-us-capitalism-is-breaking-down-before-our-eyes

SFX